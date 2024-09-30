Home > FYI Durana Elmi Spotted at Celebrity Packed Lavish Wedding in Newport Beach This sighting of Elmi outside of the business world underscores her multifaceted lifestyle, balancing a burgeoning wellness empire with a social calendar that reflects her status among top-tier entrepreneurs and public figures. By Reese Watson Published Sept. 30 2024, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nikrichie

Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of the wellness brand Cymbiotika, was spotted attending a high-profile wedding at the chic Pendry Hotel in Newport Beach over the weekend. Elmi, known for her leadership in sustainability and health innovation, was among the elite guest list that included prominent entrepreneurs and celebrities.

The exclusive event took place in the heart of Newport Beach's Fashion Island, with the Pendry Hotel providing a stunning backdrop. Elmi's appearance at the event sparked interest, given her growing influence in both the business and wellness sectors. As the co-founder of Cymbiotika, a company known for its innovative health supplements and eco-friendly initiatives, Elmi is a hot commodity as a female founder.

Dressed in an elegant ensemble, she caught the attention of many in attendance, with her presence adding to the allure of the evening. The wedding, shrouded in luxury, featured an extravagant setup, including stunning floral arrangements and impeccable décor. The Pendry, already known for hosting high-end events, provided the perfect venue for this glamorous affair.

This sighting of Elmi outside of the business world underscores her multifaceted lifestyle, balancing a burgeoning wellness empire with a social calendar that reflects her status among top-tier entrepreneurs and public figures. Though she is often in the spotlight for her contributions to the wellness industry, her attendance at such a high-profile event shows her growing presence in elite circles.