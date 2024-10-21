Home > FYI Durana Elmi's Inspiring Tuti Gala Speech Introduces Aryana Sayeed, Elevates the Event to New Heights This year’s event was marked by an electrifying moment when Durana Elmi took the stage to introduce Aryana Sayeed, the internationally renowned Afghan singer, and women's rights advocate. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 21 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET

This past Saturday, the highly anticipated Tuti Gala took center stage in San Jose, Calif., drawing a crowd of luminaries, philanthropists, and advocates for Afghan arts and culture. The event, a cornerstone of the Afghan-American community, aims to celebrate and support Afghan artists, leaders, and organizations making waves globally. The 2024 gala exceeded all expectations, thanks in large part to its title sponsor, Cymbiotika, and the unforgettable speech by Durana Elmi, the company's COO.

The Tuti Gala, known for its emphasis on Afghan heritage, culture, and contributions, brings together global leaders and changemakers to shine a spotlight on Afghan talent and entrepreneurship. This year’s event was marked by an electrifying moment when Durana Elmi took the stage to introduce Aryana Sayeed, the internationally renowned Afghan singer, and women's rights advocate.

Durana Elmi: A Visionary Introduction

As one of the most successful Afghan-American entrepreneurs and a passionate advocate for health and sustainability, Durana Elmi’s speech was one of the most talked-about moments of the night. In her heartfelt and powerful introduction of Aryana Sayeed, Elmi touched on themes of resilience, cultural pride, and the importance of women’s empowerment. She highlighted how the Afghan community, despite its struggles, continues to thrive through art, music, and business.

Her words connected deeply with the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Elmi's speech did more than introduce a celebrated performer — it underscored the power of Afghan women leading in multiple spheres, from entertainment to business.

Cymbiotika’s Role as Title Sponsor

As the title sponsor of the Tuti Gala, Cymbiotika, a wellness brand focused on sustainability and optimal health, played a pivotal role in making the event a spectacular success. The company, co-founded by Elmi, has a reputation for promoting holistic well-being and supporting initiatives that align with its mission to inspire and empower communities. The partnership with the Tuti Gala was a natural fit, reflecting Cymbiotika’s ongoing commitment to social impact, particularly within underrepresented communities.

With Cymbiotika's support, the Tuti Gala was able to deliver an elevated experience that showcased the best of Afghan talent. The event featured art exhibitions, musical performances, and speeches that celebrated Afghan heritage while promoting a brighter future for Afghan artists and leaders on the global stage.

Aryana Sayeed’s Performance

Following Durana Elmi’s impactful introduction, Aryana Sayeed took the stage, delivering a performance that left the audience spellbound. Known for her powerful voice and advocacy for Afghan women’s rights, Sayeed’s presence at the gala was a symbol of hope and progress. Her music, which blends modern pop with traditional Afghan influences, captivated the crowd and reinforced the evening's message of cultural pride and resilience.

A Night to Remember

The 2024 Tuti Gala was a night filled with inspiration, celebration, and a sense of unity within the Afghan-American community. Thanks to the efforts of Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika, and the event’s organizers, the gala not only provided a platform for Afghan artists but also highlighted the broader contributions of Afghan entrepreneurs and advocates making a difference on the world stage.