Ed was known for many famous roles throughout the ages, from being on The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Carl Frederickson in Disney's animated feature Up.

His philanthropy, political activism, and charitable pursuits are also tied to Ed's legacy. He passed away surrounded by family in Los Angeles, Calif., and the news of his passing was announced via his official Twitter page.

At the time of his death, Ed is survived by his four children, and grandchildren who we are sure will continue their father's legacy. Here is everything you need to know about the Asner family.