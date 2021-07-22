This Horse Is Eight Feet Tall and Going Viral on TikTok

While social media apps like TikTok are home to a lot of, well, interesting things, one of the most wholesome corners of these sites holds unusually-sized animals.

A horse that measures eight feet tall recently went viral on TikTok as users marveled over the steed's size, earning almost 13 million views and 1.9 million likes in a matter of weeks. This gentle giant is now a staple on the rescue's TikTok page.