Do You Get Anything Special When You Have a 1,000-Day Snapchat Streak?

Application developers are always trying to create new methods of getting folks hooked on their digital creations. Whether it's Epic Games creating new modes and skins for Fortnite players or Instagram launching Reels in order to get TikTokers to upload content to their platform, new features are where it's at.

Snapchat's no stranger to adding cool little things that users can enjoy, like streaks. But what's the longest possible streak one can have on Snapchat?