Inside Eileen Gu's Rumored Dating History and Business Ventures Outside of the Olympics Eileen Gu started her Olympics career at just 18 years old. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 5 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@eileengu

The only thing more interesting to some sports fans than the 2026 Winter Olympics is probably the dating lives of the athletes involved. After U.S.-born Asian-American skier Eilleen Gu announced plans to once again ski for China rather than the U.S., there were questions about her personal life from sports fans. Though mainly, they want to know who Eileen Gu is dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Eileen is a freestyle skier in the Olympics, who has won two gold medals. In 2022, she competed in the Beijing Olympics and represented China, though she was born in the U.S. She later announced plans to do the same for the 2026 Winter Games. She was just 18 when she won her first two gold medals, and afterward, she continued to excel in her chosen Olympic sport. But, more importantly to some, who the heck is Eileen Gu dating?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Eileen Gu dating?

Who has time for dating when you're busy qualifying for the Olympics and taking home gold and silver medals? Maybe, possibly, Eileen. But, according to her Instagram, she isn't dating anyone. Or, rather, she isn't dating anyone that she wants people to know about. Since she became an Olympic star in 2022 at 18, Eileen has kept much of her personal life as private as possible, including romantic relationships.

In 2024, however, there were rumors that Eileen was dating someone. A gossip account on Instagram claimed at the time that Eileen was secretly dating Stanford student Casey Traina. The account claimed that the pair had secretly met up to avoid fans and potential photos taken of them. But Eileen never confirmed that relationship publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Eileen was also once linked to another Olympic athlete. In 2024, according to the South China Morning Post, Eileen was spotted out with Olympic swimmer Leon Marchand. They were reportedly seen out dancing together, which sparked dating rumors. But, again, Eileen never confirmed a relationship with the swimmer.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Eileen Gu the highest-paid Winter Olympics athlete?

Not many Olympic athletes do it for the money, but that's because there isn't a whole lot of life-changing money to be earned just by competing. The real money, per NBC Philadelphia, comes from bonuses for winning gold or silver medals. Athletes can also earn money from sponsorships, and, given Eileen's fame and popularity as a freestyle skier, it's no surprise that she earns money from plenty of sponsorships.

Article continues below advertisement

The New York Times reported that Eileen earns $23 million per year as an athlete, making her one of the highest-paid Olympic athletes in the game. But only $100,000 of that actually comes from skiing. The rest, per the outlet, is thanks to Eileen's deals and sponsorships. She has more than 2 million Instagram followers, and she churns out plenty of content between the Olympic Games.