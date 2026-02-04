What Happened to Elijah Schaffer’s Wife? Breaking Down the Viral Controversy Deleted posts about a missing family and divorce claims thrust Elijah Schaffer into a viral controversy. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 4 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@elijahschaffer

The controversy surrounding Elijah Schaffer and his wife has grown messier and more confusing. His name has been trending amid divorce chatter, deleted posts, and allegations involving conservative influencer Sarah Stock.

Article continues below advertisement

Elijah is a conservative online commentator and host who serves as the CEO of RiftTV. He is no stranger to public scrutiny, but the latest allegations involving his wife and children have fueled an intense online conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Elijah Schaffer’s wife controversy is going viral.

The drama began after a series of posts Elijah shared on X went viral before he deleted them, according to Poprant. In the messages, he claimed he could not reach his wife and children and suggested someone had set him up. “I do not know where my wife and kids are, and I cannot get ahold of them,” Elijah’s post read. “They are filed as missing persons. They have gone missing. Last enforcement confirmed someone in my house set me up.”

After that, a separate message attributed to Elijah spread even faster online. Elijah allegedly wrote, “My wife divorced me and took my kids, and I have no idea where they are. I’m sober. I’m sad. I have good support. Thank you for everyone supporting me during this rough season. I’ll get through it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the viral speculation, no verified reporting confirms the location of Elijah’s wife or children. The only concrete detail remains Elijah’s own claim that he did not know where they were after the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

How is Sarah Stock involved in the alleged scandal?

The second layer of the controversy involves an alleged affair with Sarah Stock. The claims gained traction after Milo Yiannopoulos posted a thread on X describing what he called a months-long relationship.

“In February 2025, Sarah Stock and Elijah Schaffer began sleeping together,” Milo claimed. “The affair ended on the day she got engaged, about six months later. In that time, they experienced multiple pregnancy scares. It is alleged by one former acquaintance that Sarah got at least one abortion.”

Article continues below advertisement

Milo doubled down on the allegations by claiming that Sarah and Elijah became sexually involved the same day they met at the CPAC conference. He alleged that recordings captured Sarah admitting to the affair and suggesting that heavy alcohol use played a role. Milo also claimed the two expressed love for each other and that Elijah considered leaving his wife.

However, specific details of any alleged relationship between Elijah and Sarah remain unconfirmed beyond the claims made by Milo. Additionally, so-called “leaked audio” clips circulating online have not been independently verified and could be edited.