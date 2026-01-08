Wait, Why Do People Still Think Chris Pratt and Spencer Pratt Are Related in Some Way? Spencer Prartt and Chris Pratt once spoke about a potential familial connection. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 8 2026, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If the last name debacle on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives regarding Jen Affleck and Ben Affleck taught us anything, it's that just because a reality star has the same last name as an actor, it doesn't make them related. But, long before that little misunderstanding, people wondered if Spencer Pratt and Christ Pratt are related because of their last names.

Spencer was once one of the stars of the MTV reality series The Hills and has since made a name for himself on social media, making content and promoting his wife, Heidi Montag's, music. Chris starred in the TV show Parks and Recreation and went on to have a wildly successful movie career in film franchises like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. Is it possible that, somewhere down the line, these two are related?

Are Spencer Pratt and Chris Pratt related?

In 2019, Spencer posted an Instagram video of himself with Heidi, their son Gunner, and Chris at the Kia Forum. In the video, Chris tells the camera that he hasn't seen his "nephew Gunner" in so long. He also says it's "so good when two cousins can just get out and enjoy life, you know what I mean?" Maybe that's what really sparked the rumor that both Pratts are related.

However, according to Us Weekly, there is no blood relation between Spencer and Chris. The two celebrities have never admitted there is in any serious context, and the video appears to have been for fun at the time. Although Chris married into a famous family, as Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law, the only thing he shares with Spencer is a last name.

If some of their shared fans thought Spencer and Chris might be related before Spencer posted the video, it's not totally clear where they came up with potential proof, short of the men's shared last name. Though he eventually moved to Los Angeles, Chris was born in Minnesota, while Spencer is a lifelong resident of California. It's also hard to believe The Hills would have existed without a cameo from then-up-and-coming actor Chris if his relative was one of the stars.

Spencer Pratt may join California politics in his bid for mayor.

Chris's actual relative, Arnold, was once the governor of California, and now his faux relative, Spencer, is ready for his time to shine in politics. In January 2026, Spencer announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the former reality star cites the state's government's lack of care in preventing the January 2025 wildfires that spread throughout California.

Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: https://t.co/ufqXk9ZCHV pic.twitter.com/papk0cBlcd — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) January 7, 2026

He calls out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, and claims that the Topanga State Park brush was not maintained properly for decades, which helped lead to the spread of the wildfires.