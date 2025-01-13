Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's Fans Want To See the Couple in a New Reality Show Spencer urged followers to push for a show for him and his family. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 13 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spencerpratt

When The Hills ended in 2010, it wasn't the last that fans had seen of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. But no one could have guessed that, in 2025, following the disaster of the California wildfires, there would be so much support for Heidi and Spencer to return to television with their own reality show on Hulu. Maybe it's because fans feel for the family of four, who lost everything when their house burned down.

Or, they can't get enough of Spencer's candidness about pretty much everyone and everything. But many are hopeful that a streaming platform will listen to the fan base and give Heidi and Spencer a show to help them pick up the pieces. And, as Spencer has said in numerous videos on TikTok, he is all for it too.

Are Spencer and Heidi getting a Hulu reality show?

In one of Spencer's many TikToks he began posting following the wildfires, he addressed fan comments about a streaming platform giving him and Heidi their own show. He urged followers to comment on Hulu's social media accounts specifically about a show to urge executives to greenlight a show for him and Heidi, whether it's about their life building a new home where it once stood or even a new location entirely.

He revealed that, prior to Jan. 13, Hulu had been the only platform to show interest in a show starring Heidi and himself. Spencer said that other streaming platforms like Netflix and television networks like MTV had passed on an opportunity to give the couple a show. As of now, there hasn't been an official announcement about a new reality show for Spencer and Heidi. But it seems like a real possibility, given the amount of fan support they have.

"They have a big call with Hulu, allegedly, on Monday," Spencer shared in a TikTok on Jan. 11, of his and Heidi's management. "So we've got, what? Today's Saturday? Two days to spam every Hulu account [on] X, IG, TikTok, anywhere there's Hulu." He joked that fans can "troll" Hulu into being so annoyed that they'll make a Spencer and Heidi show just to have their social media comments sections back.

Spencer Pratt said that other platforms passed on a show.

The reason Spencer urged his fans and followers to spam Hulu specifically is because, according to him, other platforms and networks passed on a show that his and Heidi's reps apparently pitched elsewhere. But Hulu didn't initially turn down the idea, or accept it. So right now, it seems to be the most logical place for fans to direct their energy, at least according to Spencer.

Whether Spencer and Heidi get a Hulu reality show or not, though, Spencer appears to be dedicated to sharing updates on TikTok and on social media in general for fans who continue to follow and support him, Heidi, and their two kids.