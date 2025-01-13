Spencer Pratt's Support for Heidi Montag's Music Moved It High up the Charts After Wildfires Heidi Montag released her album Superficial in 2010. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 13 2025, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@heidimontag

MTV's The Hills might be behind Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag forever, but it's still a show that catapulted them both into reality TV fame. And it's a show that even paved the way, if only slightly, for Heidi Montag's music career. Now, following the disaster that Heidi and Spencer, along with thousands of others, experienced in the California wildfires, there is a newfound interest in Heidi's music. And it's all about showing support for the former reality TV couple.

When they were on The Hills, Heidi was known as Lauren Conrad's best friend-turned-frenemy. Spencer was the boyfriend who caused trouble more often than not. But their relationship flourished and, once the show was over, Spencer continued to support Heidi in all of her business endeavors including, but not limited to, her music.

Heidi Montag tried out a music career once.

Back in 2010, Heidi released an album called Superficial. Prior to that, she had released other songs on their own. She even performed at Miss Universe in 2009. After Superficial, she also released a music video for the title track. Even though the music's pop sound, which isn't unlike music you might have heard around the early aughts, was catchy and fun, Heidi's music career didn't quite take off.

However, that doesn't mean she has said goodbye to music as a whole. In October 2024, Heidi performed the song 5G at a Subculture rave in Los Angeles. And in December 2024, she shared on TikTok that she was headed into the studio at the time to record three new songs. She later released the song Any Excuse to Party. The January 2025 wildfires and subsequent tragedy might have put a pause on whatever else Heidi was working on. However, she seemed eager at the time to share her progress with fans.

Spencer Pratt's followers have shown a newfound support for Heidi's music.

Whether or not Heidi always planned to release new music in a big way, that might be in the cards for her now. Following Heidi and Spencer losing their home to the wildfires, Spencer began posting TikTok videos at an almost constant rate, at first to share the devastation, and then to urge his fans to support his family by downloading or streaming Heidi's music on iTunes.

And then, miraculously, Heidi's album surpassed other big artists out there like Bad Bunny and even the Wicked soundtrack and reached number one on the charts. Now, it seems, Heidi's music career could have the reawakening she might have hoped for when she stepped into the studio back in December 2024. And for what it's worth, she has tons of support from hers and Spencer's fans.

"If you haven't fallen into the Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag rabbit hole — do it," one user shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Flavor Flav is dancing to her music all over TikTok to help raise money for their house to be rebuilt. They lost their insurance. What's happening for them is amazing."