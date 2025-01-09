Spencer Pratt Bounced Back from Financial Struggles to Find Success Again Spencer Pratt's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 9 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @spencerpratt

Even though Spencer Pratt hasn't appeared on our TV screens in a while, he's managed to stay in the spotlight! The reality star, best known for his villainous role on MTV's The Hills, has kept himself relevant over the years through various ventures.

And while he may have faced severe financial struggles in the past, it seems Spencer is now doing much better for himself and his family. That said, what is Spencer Pratt's net worth today? Let's find out!

Source: Mega

What is Spencer Pratt's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Spencer Pratt's net worth is estimated at $2 million. As expected, of his wealth comes from his reality TV career.

Spencer first appeared in the short-lived The Princes of Malibu, but his fame skyrocketed when he began dating Heidi Montag, a main cast member of The Hills, in 2007. Their on-screen feud with Lauren Conrad became a central storyline, especially after Spencer's relationship with Heidi led to the end of Heidi's friendship with Lauren.

Spencer Pratt Reality TV star Net worth: $2 million Spencer Pratt is a reality TV personality best known for MTV's The Hills and its reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings. He has also appeared on The Princes of Malibu, Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp, Wife Swap, and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Birthdate: Aug. 14, 1983 Birthplace: Los Angeles Mother: Janet Pratt Father: William Pratt Siblings: Stephanie Pratt (b. 1986) Marriages: Heidi Montag ​(m. 2008)​ Children: Gunner Stone (b. 2017), and Ryker Pratt (b. 2022)

The villainous couple married in April 2009 and continued to appear on various reality shows. However, by late 2013, Spencer and Heidi revealed they were virtually broke.

Spencer admitted to OK! Magazine that in 2012, they had made and spent at least $10 million, thinking the world would end in the Dec. 21, 2012, phenomenon.

"We thought, we have got to spend this money before the asteroid hits," he shockingly explained. He now regrets his reckless spending, recalling how he would give $15,000 to friends for birthdays, buy people cars, and offer lavish tips on valets and doormen.

Source: Mega

At one point, the couple even resorted to calling the paparazzi on themselves to earn money, reportedly pulling in about $1 million annually. Spencer later reflected on his financial mismanagement, telling Money (per Refinery 29) in 2018 that his easy money came so fast he believed it would last forever.

However, when Snapchat emerged, Spencer found new success, building a fanbase by sharing his daily life and love for hummingbirds. Spencer's popularity even earned him Snapchatter of the Year at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards. In addition to his reality TV career, Spencer is now an entrepreneur, with his own brand of Pratt Daddy crystals and related merchandise bringing in additional income.

Spencer and Heidi's home was destroyed in the L.A. wildfires.

In the early hours of Jan. 8, 2025, Spencer shared some unfortunate news on TikTok: He and Heidi had lost their home in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire. In a horrifying video, Spencer showed the flames consuming their property, capturing the sight of the blaze as it rapidly spread.

"Nightmare come true," he wrote in the caption. “Oh wow, it's back there!” Spencer said, his voice tinged with shock and disbelief as he filmed the fire from behind a fence. As the flames drew nearer, he was forced to flee.