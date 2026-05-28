Elkan Is Having One of the Biggest Runs in Music Right Now — Here's Everything You Need to Know Get familiar before the rest of the world catches up. By Distractify Staff Published May 28 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Elkan

If the name Elkan hasn't crossed your radar yet, that's about to change. The producer and artist, signed to Big Beat Records and Atlantic Records, has been on a remarkable stretch in 2026 — one that's hard to ignore and even harder not to get excited about. Here's a full breakdown of what's been happening.

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He's Been Behind Some of Drake's Biggest Music

Before anything else, it's worth knowing where Elkan is coming from. He produced Drake's fan-favorite track "Nokia" and has credits across the rapper's last three released albums. That kind of résumé doesn't happen by accident — and it's set the stage for everything he's doing now as a solo artist.

Source: Elkan

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He and Becky G Released One of the Year's Best Collabs

In March, Elkan and Becky G dropped "MARATHON," and the track made an immediate impact. Becky G moves fluidly between English and Spanish over Elkan's high-energy production, and the music video — filmed on location in Milan with runway-worthy choreography and serious attitude — matched the song's ambition beat for beat. It's been one of the standout releases of 2026 so far.

Source: Elkan

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His New Solo Single Dropped May 4th and It's Already Turning Heads

Released May 4th on Big Beat/Atlantic Records, "Robotic Love" is Elkan's latest solo offering — and it's making a strong case for song-of-the-summer status. The track pairs a futuristic sound with an equally sharp music video, and if you're still sleeping on it, now is the time to wake up. Stream it right here:

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He Addressed the Drake-Kendrick Beef — and His Answer Was Worth Hearing

When paparazzi recently caught up with Elkan, they had to ask the question on everyone's mind — does working with Drake mean he's out on Kendrick Lamar? His response was measured, thoughtful, and notably drama-free. No shade, no beef, just an artist who is clearly too focused on making great music to get pulled into all of that.

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