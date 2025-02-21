Elon Musk Has Tweeted out Plenty of Wild Stuff, but Not Every Post of His Is Real It's not crazy to think that Musk tweeted it, but he didn't. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 21 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The past few months have been pretty good evidence that Elon Musk will tweet about anything. The man is always posting, and he doesn't seem afraid to share information that is incorrect on his page.

Given that reality, many wanted to know whether a recent post from Elon that has been circulating online, in which he offers some "hard truths" to the rest of America, is actually real. Here's what we know about the post.

Did Elon Musk really tweet out a "hard truth" about America's billionaires?

A post purporting to be from Musk's X account has been circulating online. The post reads "Here's the hard truth: This country's billionaires are tired of subsidizing everyone else's schools, parks, health care, even food and entertainment. You want nature? Buy some land. Health care? Befriend a doctor. Entertainment? Roll around in the mud with your fellow pigs."

The post has spread across Facebook and Twitter, but it's not actually from Musk's account. It's certainly not impossible that Musk could have posted something like this, but he simply didn't. What's more, it would really pierce the image he's worked so hard to create of himself as a man of the people, and while it may be true that he feels this way in private, it seems unlikely that he would ever say something so brazen in public.

Snopes has rated the post as false, suggesting that there is no reason to believe he ever said this. So, while you can certainly be outraged by plenty of the stuff that Musk posts on his X feed, this post is not one of the things you should spend your time mad about. It might be true that Musk feels this way, but he has certainly never said so out loud.

Musk does not actually subsidize the federal government as much as you might think.

One of the reasons Musk might not have posted about how sick and tired he is of subsidizing American life is because the richest man in the world doesn't pay nearly as much in taxes as he should. According to its 2024 filings, Tesla paid a grand total of $0 in federal taxes in 2024 in spite of of the fact that it is one of the most valuable car companies in the world.

While we know less about how much Musk is paying in personal income taxes, it is not uncommon for billionaires to pay far lower tax rates than the average American because of the bevy of lawyers and accountants they can employ to take advantage of a leaky tax system. Musk is the world's richest man, and you don't become the world's richest man by paying lots of federal taxes.