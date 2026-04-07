"Embarrassing" — Why Netizens Are Mocking Melania Trump's Easter Book Reading "Did they have a translator there so the children could understand?" By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 7 2026, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: MEGA First Lady Melania Trump reads a book to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll event on April 6.

First Lady Melania Trump has faced mockery online after a video of her reading to children went viral. Netizens have taken to X to share their views about the viral video, which shows Melania reading to children at the annual Easter event that the White House hosts.

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Social media users noticed that the first lady seemed to be "struggling" while she read a book to children at the event. While the audio on the clip might have been indistinct, it was clear that Melania was having some trouble pronouncing certain words. Users on X were quick to point out the issue, as they ridiculed the first lady for her accent.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump interacts with children at the White House Easter Egg Roll event on April 6.

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Internet Reacts to Melania Trump's Viral Easter Book Reading Video

One account on X posted a video clip that showed the Slovenian-American first lady reading a book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll event on Monday, April 6. The book that Melania read was The Runaway Bunny, which is a classic children's story often read during Easter. The user captioned the video, "Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Embarrassing."

Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.



Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wRVGxryVmx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026 Source: X/@ArtCandee A video on X shows Melania Trump reading a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll event.

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Netizens derided the first lady as soon as the video went viral. One X user wrote, "I’m surprised she can read her own name." An individual mockingly asked, "Did they have a translator there so the children could understand?" Another user called Melania "a complete idiot," according to the OK! Magazine. This, however, is not the first time Melania has been criticized for her accent. The internet has called her out for the way she speaks on a number of occasions in the past.

Notably, Melania was lately ranked among the least popular first ladies in the country's recent history. According to a poll conducted by YouGov, only 36 percent of Americans voted favorably for the first lady, while 18 percent had a neutral view on the matter. On the other hand, 43 percent of the people in the survey had a negative view of Melania.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump interacts with children at the White House Easter Egg Roll event on April 6.

Her approval rating was down from 42 percent in 2021. President Trump himself has taken a major hit in the ratings after many of his policies, including the war on Iran and the imposition of tariffs, were questioned by critics and the public alike.

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Why Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings Have Taken a Hit

One of the main talking points that won the 79-year-old the 2024 presidential elections was how former President Joe Biden’s administration had caused prices to shoot up owing to the various green policies that were in place to mitigate climate change.

However, despite President Trump rolling these policies back, consumers are still stuck paying exorbitant amounts, almost at the same level as they were during the tenure of Biden. Oil has touched $4 a gallon after the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Hence, the common American public is already feeling the brunt of such geopolitical maneuvering.

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Trump’s net approval rating has fallen to -17, making him the most unpopular president in US history.



Follow: @AFpost

pic.twitter.com/AmasftU97Z — AF Post (@AFpost) March 31, 2026 Source: X/@AFpost An X post highlighting Donald Trump's plunging approval ratings.