The Father of a Missing 7-Month-Old Boy Has Previously Been Convicted of Child Cruelty Foul play has not been ruled out. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 18 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/KTLA 5

The story of a potentially kidnapped 7-month-old boy has taken a few turns since the infant was first reported missing on Aug. 14, 2025. According to WCSC, Jake and Rebecca Haro were in Yucaipa, Calif., for one child's football practice when Rebecca took her youngest, Emmanuel Haro, to Big 5 Sporting Goods with two of their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Once she arrived and parked, Rebecca realized Emmanuel had soiled his diaper. Before heading into the store, she started to change her baby when Rebecca claims a man said "Hola" from behind. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up to find her youngest child had vanished. In the wake of the search, former charges against Emmanuel's dad have painted a concerning picture about the family. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the previous charges against Emmanuel Haro's dad.

Back in 2018, Jake was arrested in Hemet, Calif., for child cruelty, which led to a conviction in June 2023, per KTLA. He received a sentence of 180 days in jail plus four years of probation. In September 2025, Jake has a court date scheduled for violating his probation. Authorities have searched the couple's home in Cabazon and deployed the use of cadaver dogs following Emmanuel's disappearance.

Law enforcement questioned Rebecca's story after they noted inconsistencies in her version of events, per a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division reached this conclusion after investigators interviewed multiple individuals, including Jake and Rebecca. They have not ruled out foul play. Jake and Rebecca have since stopped cooperating with the police.

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Haro's brother is serving time in prison for murder.

Rebecca's mother, Mary Beushausen, spoke on camera with KTLA about her grandson's disappearance. She told the outlet her daughter and son-in-law would never hurt Emmanuel. "They're just homebodies," said Mary. She went on to say that Rebecca had been waiting years to have a little boy of her own and that Emmanuel is her pride and joy. "She's going crazy," said Mary, "She just can't handle it anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

It appears as if this isn't the first time Mary has had to deal with investigators when it comes to her children. She has frequently commented on a Justice for James Beushausen Facebook group, referring to James as her son in at least one post. Mary has also asked for money for his legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2018, 35-year-old James Beushausen was convicted of first-degree murder for the March 15, 2017, death of his girlfriend, Jaylynn Amanda Keith, 27, reports News Channel 3. Keith's body was found in the bathtub in an apartment the couple shared. Beushausen claimed Keith took her own life, but prosecutors argued he staged the crime scene to look like a suicide.