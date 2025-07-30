Rachel Booth Bought Milk and Wine From a Gas Station Then Disappeared — What We Know so Far Rachel Booth was a "guiding light whose strength, love, and devotion touched us all." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 30 2025, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Manchester Evening News

The last image of Rachel Booth shows the mother of three wearing a black tank top with black black leggings, walking through a gas station store. This was the last time anyone saw her alive. Booth is wearing running shoes and her cell phone appears to be tucked in the pocket of her pants. According to The Sun, she was at the Sandiway Garage in the Northwich area of Cheshire in Britain at 3:50 a.m. on July 19.

An employee told the outlet that Booth was buying wine and milk following a 45 minute jog. The person working at the time described her demeanor as normal. "She didn't seem disturbed or flustered," they recalled. The CCTV footage of the 38 year old echoes what the attendant said. Booth looks like any other person who had just finished exercising. Unfortunately her body was found two days later. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Rachel Booth?

Following Booth's disappearance, several people came forward to say they believe they spotted her, per the Daily Mail. Two friends told authorities they thought they saw Booth hitchhiking around the area where she was last seen. The only difference was that the person they saw was wearing a yellow jacket and a cardigan. This happened between 12:30 and 1:15 p.m., which was more than nine hours after she was at the gas station.

Another witness told investigators they were pretty sure Booth was walking by a farm shop towards Crewe, which is about 16 miles from her home in Barnton. Inspector James Wilson, of Cheshire Constabulary, said they were "following a number of enquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare." They also expanded their search to bodies of water in the area by way of the Underwater Search Team. That's when Booth's body was found.

The body of Rachel Booth was found in a lake.

Two days after Booth vanished, investigators confirmed that a body found in a lake in Oakmere was the missing mother's, per a statement released by Cheshire Police. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.