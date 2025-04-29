Mortified Employee Mistakenly tells Client “Love You” at End of Call, Gets This Email Next Day "If anything, you should be proud of that." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 29 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @SEO Galaxy

Many of us are probably assaulted by past memories of incidents we'd rather forget. When your friend decided to pull your pants down out of nowhere while on a class trip. The time you tried telling somebody you really liked them, only to see them wince.

Sometimes, our embarrassing blunders are simply the consequence of being on "auto-pilot." Perhaps the colloquialisms you regularly say with your closest friends, family members, and loved ones slip out during a business meeting.

Or maybe you accidentally called your teacher "mom" in front of all of your classmates when you were a kid in school. While kids are ruthless, it's kind of easy to forgive whatever humiliations you subjected yourself to as a child. When we're grown, we're a little harder on ourselves when we subject ourselves to this kind of shame. Like signing off on a phone call in a professional environment with "Love you!"

This is exactly what happened to Redditor @ButterscotchButtons when they were on a work call. They shared their horror at the unconscious send-off on the social media site's r/MadeMeSmile sub, where they detailed what went down.

"Accidentally said 'Love you!' at the end of a call with an important client yesterday. I heard him giggle as I hung up, and I was mortified," they wrote in the title of their Reddit post. The following day, they received a message from that very same client.

"Today, I saw he emailed me this," they said. If Butterscotch was hoping that the business partner in question wasn't going to reference the end-of-call comment, the subject of the email quickly dispelled any notion that their remark would go unnoticed.

That's because the very subject of the email was titled, "Love you!" While they were probably dreading clicking on the email to see what it would read, what they found instead was a surprisingly heartwarming response from the client.

In fact, their message probably ensured that the client would remember their interaction with Butterscotch for a long time. Which, when it comes to business, would probably only improve client/employee relationships.

The client opened up their message with a sweet apology for instantly laughing upon hearing the Redditor sign off their phone call with a "love you." "Hey, [name redacted]. Just wanted to say that I didn't mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a 'love you.'"

The client explained why their immediate response was to chuckle at their comment. They stated that they, too, have made the same type of subconscious gaffe whilst speaking with people on the phone. "I just found it funny because I've definitely done that before, and I know it happens."

Moreover, they further explained not only was it not embarrassing because others have also done this before, but that rattling off this phrase without thinking is actually a good thing, in their opinion. As far as the client's concerned, it means that they're living a pretty good life as a result.

That's because they would go on to write: "I'm glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that :)" After the kind words, the client went on to reference the business they were discussing, which also ensured the Reddit user there was no harm, no foul as a result of their correspondence.

"Have a great weekend! We'll follow up about my call with Chris on Wednesday, as discussed." Numerous folks who replied to Butterscotch's post stated that they understood where OP was coming from. Like this one person who says that this often happens with remote employees.

"Happens more if you are working from home, and your wife/partner and kids are floating about. 99 percent of people think it's funny/endearing or say they’ve done it too. Work in IT contracts/supplier management," they penned. This was confirmed by Butterscotch in a reply to the aforementioned Reddit user.