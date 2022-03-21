TikToker Attaches Mouse to Roomba to Trick Boss into Thinking They’re "Actively Online”

Since employees could then do their job at their own pace (for the most part, again, as long as they're hitting their deliverables) lots of these companies realized that going back to the office wasn't exactly necessary and allowed the majority of their workforce to work remotely.

Not only does this help to minimize overhead and help to keep employees happy, which, in turn, effectively reduces the costs associated with employee turnover, it helps to establish a workflow that can be accomplished anywhere with a stable and fast internet connection.