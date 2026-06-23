‘Enola Holmes 3’ Puts Royalty and Family Loyalty to the Test in Malta The new trailer of ‘Enola Holmes 3’ relocates the story to Malta, trading familiar fog-draped streets for a Mediterranean setting and raising the personal stakes considerably. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 23 2026, 8:41 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 is leaving Victorian London behind. Netflix’s new trailer for the upcoming sequel relocates the story to Malta, trading the franchise’s familiar fog-draped streets for a Mediterranean setting and raising the personal stakes considerably.

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Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes, and this time the case involves her own family.

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Identity Crisis and a High-Stake Rescue Mission

The trailer opens with Enola being carried off in a carriage while a man on horseback pursues her. She climbs to the roof and draws a gun on her pursuer. "I understand you may need some explanation as to how this all began," a narrator says over the scene.

The scene then cuts to Earnest Augustus of the House of Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) proposing to Enola, which she accepts, reflecting on their bond by saying, “Life was everything I wanted it to be… when it was just the two of us.”

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Marrying into a royal family, however, brings the full weight of an extended family’s expectations down on her, and the lavish wedding preparations turn out to be the least of Enola's concerns.

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She is subjected to extensive and exhausting bridal dress trials. Her brother Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill, picks up on something immediately. Spotting the ring on her finger, he asks, "Given the family's history, I assume the wedding will be in Malta?"

Having spent her entire life living in the shadows of her famous elder brother, Enola begins to question the personal cost of her impending marriage. The prospect of marrying into royalty leaves her deeply conflicted about losing the independent identity she fought so hard to establish.

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This internal crisis hits a peak at the thought of her name being legally changed to Lady Enola Tewkesbury after tying the knot, prompting her to ask the poignant question: “Can I love him without losing myself?”

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The wedding planning is soon set aside entirely. The horseman from the trailer’s opening reveals himself as Dr. Watson, played by Himesh Patel, who brings word that Sherlock has been kidnapped. ​Enola trades her bridal preparations for a high-stakes rescue mission. Armed and facing men carrying shotguns, Enola embarks on a perilous adventure to find her missing brother.

​As she risks everything to track down Sherlock, Enola is forced to confront her deepest fears, balancing her fierce love for Tewkesbury with her relentless drive for independence. Will she be able to successfully locate her brother while solidifying her own hard-earned identity?