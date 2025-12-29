From Netflix Star to Farm Life: How Millie Bobby Brown Built a Home in Georgia Between foster dogs, farm animals, and vet studies, Millie Bobby Brown’s off-camera life stays busy. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 29 2025, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown has spent most of her life in front of cameras, but her personal life looks nothing like Hollywood. The Stranger Things star has quietly built a home base outside Los Angeles — one that doubles as a working farm, an animal rescue hub, and a space to build her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 after three years of dating. According to Vanity Fair, the couple later held a second, larger wedding celebration in Tuscany that September. Millie and Jake now live on a farm in Georgia, surrounded by farm animals and rescue pets. Here’s a look at their home and the life they’ve built together.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Millie Bobby Brown live on a farm?

Millie lives on a farm, but not for aesthetic reasons. She has been direct about why she chose this lifestyle and what it actually requires. “I’m not doing it for the aesthetic,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you’re not picking up horse s--t or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all.”

Georgia isn’t a temporary stop for Millie. She has described it as her true home base. In a British Vogue cover story, she explained why she stayed after finishing the show that basically raised her. “I grew up here, you know?” Millie said. “This is the longest place I’ve been consecutively in my life because of Stranger Things. For me, this is my home.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple’s farm sits at the end of a winding back road in rural Georgia, tucked behind a thicket of pine trees. The property is busy and loud, with dozens of animals roaming the land. Millie has joked that the entire place feels like a “petting zoo.” At one point, a sheep even moved indoors. “I had a 200-pound sheep in my house at one point," she revealed. "He was ripping my curtains down.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Millie currently cares for 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 personal dogs living inside the house, and four cats.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown started an animal rescue organization.

The farm isn’t just where Millie relaxes — it’s where she runs Joey’s Friends, the animal rescue organization she’s built into a real operation. She takes in dogs rescued from kill shelters and works to place them in permanent homes. Her involvement goes far beyond promotion. The actor is taking veterinary medicine courses and handles much of the care herself.