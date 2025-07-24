What Are the Details About Jon Stewart’s Farm? Find out All About the Property Jon Stewart: animal rescuer. By Danielle Jennings Published July 24 2025, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Being a regular fixture in American homes for decades via The Daily Show, Jon Stewart’s life away from the television cameras and glare of Hollywood is considerably calmer. He and his wife, Tracey Stewart, are the proud owners of a large farm, so let’s find out all about their outdoor sanctuary.

Beginning in 1999, Jon Stewart officially took over as host of The Daily Show, replacing Craig Kilborn, and audiences immediately gravitated toward the program, which earned several Emmy awards during Jon’s original hosting run of 1999 until 2015. After Trevor Noah took over his hosting duties following his departure, Jon formally returned to the show in 2024 at the height of the presidential election cycle.

What are the details about Jon Stewart’s Bufflehead Farm and Animal Sanctuary?

Already owners of a 12-acre farm in New Jersey, Jon and Tracey Stewart purchased the 45-acre Hockhockson Farm in October 2016, according to Ecency. The couple bought the farm to turn it into an animal sanctuary and were thrilled when the state of New Jersey officially gave them permission to do so. Per the outlet, the application process was initially held up due to complaints from residents in the area regarding noise and traffic.

Among the dozens of animals at the couple’s farm are pigs, goats, a bull, a cow, and more. “While I don’t eat animals, my husband does, and due to our mixed marriage, we have decided to present both diets to the kids and let them come to their own decision about how and what they want to eat,” Tracey, a former veterinary tech, said.

What has the couple said about their love of animals?

In an interview with CBS News, Jon and Tracey shared how they navigate being in a marriage where one person is a vegetarian and the other is not. "I was so angry at animals until I met Tracey," he jokingly told the outlet. "And she said, 'No, they're quite pleasant.'" "You know, I feel so good about eating vegan," Tracey chimed in. "So for me ... it makes me [feel] really good about myself. Now, that might not be the case for everyone."

She also credited the Peabody winner for pushing her to become a vet. "What [Jon] was saying to me is, 'You love animals. You've told me that you've dreamed of being a veterinarian when you were young. But I still can't figure out why you're not doing that.' I finally heard that and went back. And I had to go back to school to become a veterinary technician," Tracey recalled.

