Jon Stewart Is Literally Bleeding for His Work — What Happened to His Hand? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 25 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET

When Jon Stewart took over on The Daily Show in January 1999, fans of the talk show were less than happy with the new host. It's hard to imagine a time when Jon was not respected and beloved, but old-school fans really loved the oft-sarcastic former host, Craig Kilborn. In the more than 25 years since that day, minus nine years, Jon has provided hits that are so great we need another word to describe them. How about spectacular?

From his incredible reaction to the Sept. 11 attacks to taking Jim Cramer to task, Jon's serious takes are as valuable as his comedic ones. Don't get us wrong! We love funny Jon Stewart, but his thoughtfulness is unparalleled. Sadly a bit can occasionally go horribly wrong, which is what occurred during a February 2025 episode of The Daily Show. What happened to Jon Stewart's hand? That man will literally bleed for his job.

What happened to Jon Stewart's hand?

Once again, Jon and The Daily Show tapped into the issues that ail us during a segment about prescription drugs. While criticizing Elon Musk's DOGE department, Jon pretended to join it, which meant he needed some props. What does one need when they become part of a rogue government agency? For Jon that meant adding a lamp, calculator, visor, pad of paper, and "World's Most Dad" mug to the desk.

"This is my wannabe an accountant starter kit," said Jon while banging on the keys of the calculator. "I got it off Amazon for $5,000." He started cycling through the many ways DOGE has pretended they are saving taxpayers money, none of which make sense, until he finally got to the cost of prescription drugs in America.

While growing increasingly more frustrated, Jon said, "Pharmaceutical companies get everything." He listed off tax breaks, research grants, and patent extensions, all of which are worth billions of dollars. In exchange for that, Americans get the "highest drug prices in the Western hemisphere." This is where things got heated.

While Joe Biden was president, he negotiated lower prices for 10 drugs. Jon rightfully pointed out the fact that we shouldn't feel grateful for that as these pharmaceutical companies make billions of dollars. Why not lower the cost for every drug because as Jon yelled, "We already paid for it with our subsidies"? And with that, Jon smashed the "World's Most Dad," mug which resulted in a cut on his hand. "I'll be going to the hospital," Jon joked. The show must go on!

Jon addressed his injured hand in a post to X.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Jon joked about his injury while promoting the show. "We’re back," he wrote. "New Daily Show tonight! It’s a bloody good episode ... emphasis on bloody ... I’m an idiot." The replies were mixed. Francesca Fiorentini, host of The Bitchuation Room podcast, said, "World's most dad thing to do." Another X user defaulted to a pun, which is always appreciated. "Smashing monologue! I hope you're feeling better," said @sklarian.