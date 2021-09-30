Jon Stewart and His Wife Changed Their Last Names Together When They Got Married

Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart is known for his wit and commentary. After hosting The Daily Show for years, he is now hosting a new show on Apple TV Plus , The Problem With Jon Stewart, that's all about discussing social issues through the lens of who they affect the most.

Jon doesn't talk too much about his personal life outside of interviews, but that hasn't stopped fans from being curious and wondering whether he is married or has kids.

It turns out that he's been with his wife for decades and although they had trouble conceiving, everything seems to have worked out for them in the end.