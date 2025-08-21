Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Are Parents! All About Their Adopted Daughter "And then there were 3." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 21 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A new Stranger Things fan has entered Millie Bobby Brown's household! In August 2025, the Enola Holmes star casually revealed that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

Millie confirmed via Instagram that she and Jake adopted their daughter and were done keeping her arrival under wraps. Here's the scoop on the former child star's bundle of joy.



Millie Bobby Brown announced her adopted daughter's arrival in the cutest way.

In a joint Instagram post published on Aug. 21, Millie and Jake shared with their fans that they were officially a family of three and were excited to see their daughter flourish. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the couple wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." They signed their note, "And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Millie and Jake's daughter arrived a little over a year after the couple tied the knot in May 2024. Much like their journey into parenting, they attempted to keep the wedding to themselves. However, Jake's father, Jon Bon Jovi, broke the happy news to BBC's The One Show that same month. "They are great, they are absolutely fantastic," Jon said of the couple amid speculation they were married. "It was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."