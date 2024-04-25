Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jon Bon Jovi Has Been Married for 35 Years: How He's Kept Marriage With Dorothea Strong Now that his son is set to marry Millie Bobbie Brown, Jon's speaking up on what it takes to keep a marriage together. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 25 2024, Published 6:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In a world where fame often overshadows authenticity, singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea's commitment to each other stands as a reminder that true love can transcend the glamour and glitz.

But, how long has Jon Bon Jovi been married? And how many kids do Jon and Dorothea have? Read on for all the details.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea in 1985

Jon Bon Jovi has been married to Dorothea since 1989.

Jon married Dorothea, his high school sweetheart, in April 1989. As he explained to People in an April 2024 interview, their wedding was a quick decision while he was out on tour.

"We were in Los Angeles, California, the band was on the road on the New Jersey tour, and if you opened up the curtains of my hotel room, there’s a big billboard of the five of us staring into my window," he said. "My girlfriend, who was my fiancée at the time, we had a night off, and I said, ‘I need a higher high — I got an idea. Let’s go to Vegas now.’ And she said, ‘Now?’ I said, ‘Now.’”

Jon also opened up to Good Morning America (per the New York Post) in April 2024 about how his marriage with Dorothea lasted all these years. He talked about their marriage while promoting the Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

When asked if he had any advice to give him son Jake Bongiovi and his fiancée Millie Bobby Brown, Jon laughed. “You don’t think they’re going to listen, do you?" he responded. He then shared, "The magic for me is growing with Dorothea. Every day is a challenge and change, but if you're growing together, hopefully, you know things will work out."

How many kids does Jon Bon Jovi have?

Jon and Dorothea have four children in total: Stephanie Rose (born May 31, 1993); Jesse James (born Feb. 19, 1995); Jacob Hurley (born May 7, 2002); and Romeo Jon (born March 29, 2004). Despite being a superstar, Jon has worked hard to give his children a "normal" life.

Jon and Dorothea with daughter Stephanie in 2010

"I do sometimes corner them in the car on the way to school and ask them what they think about a mix of a new song. But I never make them listen to a whole record," Jon shared with People back in 2016.