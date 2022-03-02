Musician and Beloved New Jersey Native Jon Bon Jovi Has an Enormous Net Worth — DetailsBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 2 2022, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
When the rock band Bon Jovi was formed in 1983 to immediate public success, frontman Jon Bon Jovi (John Francis Bongiovi Jr.) launched a musical career that spanned 15 albums, two solo albums, and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Recently, Jon has been on tour, and it's clear by his history in the entertainment industry he's built quite an empire.
What is Jon Bon Jovi's net worth? Read on for everything we know.
What is Jon Bon Jovi's net worth?
Jon Bon Jovi was born John Francis Bongiovi Jr. in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, to two Marines parents. Interestingly, Jon has stated that he is a blood relative of Frank Sinatra, one of many indicators that music has always been his destiny. He began playing music at the age of 13, playing piano and guitar in his first band, Raze.
During his youth, Jon would go on to found three other bands: Atlantic City Expressway, John Bongiovi and the Wild Ones, and the Rest. However, in 1980 at the age of 17, Jon's big break arrived in the form of the Star Wars Christmas Special. Jon worked at his cousin's recording studio Power Station during the time the album was recorded, and he was recommended for the song "R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
In 1983, Jon began writing jingles for local radio station WAPP 103.5FM "The Apple." After speaking with the DJ and the promotional director, Jon was persuaded to put his song "Runaway" on a mix of homegrown talent. Later that year, Jon decided to formalize a band, which eventually became Bon Jovi. In 1984 and 1985, Bon Jovi released their first two albums, including the song "Runaway."
The band's big break arrived in 1986 when their album "Slippery When Wet" reached global audiences and topped music charts everywhere. As of writing, the album has reportedly sold around 28 million copies. Two of the group's three top singles, "Livin' On A Prayer" and "You Give Love A Bad Name," appear on the album.
Jon Bon Jovi
Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Actor
Net worth: $410 Million
John Francis Bongiovi Jr., known by his stage name Jon Bon Jovi, is the frontman and founder of the rock band Bon Jovi. The group was formed in 1986, and they have produced 15 albums since. Jon has also produced two solo albums. The band was inducted into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 and the U.K. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Jon married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, in 1989. The two share four children.
Birth date: March 2, 1962
Birth place: Perth Amboy, New Jersey
Birth name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.
Father: John Francis Bongiovi Sr
Mother: Carol Sharkey Bongiovi
Marriages: Dorothea Hurley (m. 1989 —)
Children: Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Jesse James Louis Bongiovi, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi and Romeo Jon Bongiovi
Education: St. Joseph High School, Sayreville War Memorial High School
After 14 successful albums together and an induction into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Bon Jovi is still going strong. However, in 1990, Jon decided to pursue a solo career after he was asked to record the soundtrack for the movie Blaze of Glory, which later earned him an Oscar nomination and a Grammy nomination.
Jon's second solo album, "Destination Anywhere," was attached to a short film starring himself, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Whoopi Goldberg. More recently, Bon Jovi recorded the soundtrack for the film Stand Up Guys, with the lead track "Not Running Anymore" nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2020, Jon also recorded four holiday songs.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Jon's estimated net worth is a cool $410 million. In addition to his musical exploits, Jon has appeared on many TV shows, including Sex and the City, 30 Rock, The West Wing, and Ally McBeal.