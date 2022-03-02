John Francis Bongiovi Jr., known by his stage name Jon Bon Jovi, is the frontman and founder of the rock band Bon Jovi. The group was formed in 1986, and they have produced 15 albums since. Jon has also produced two solo albums. The band was inducted into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 and the U.K. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jon married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, in 1989. The two share four children.

Birth date: March 2, 1962

Birth place: Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Birth name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.

Father: John Francis Bongiovi Sr

Mother: Carol Sharkey Bongiovi

Marriages: Dorothea Hurley (m. 1989 —)

Children: Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Jesse James Louis Bongiovi, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi and Romeo Jon Bongiovi

Education: St. Joseph High School, Sayreville War Memorial High School