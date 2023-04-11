Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Jake Bongiovi Is Engaged to Millie Bobby Brown! Details on His Career With the news of his engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown dominating headlines, many are wondering: What does Jake Bongiovi do for a living? By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 11 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Do we hear wedding bells? It seems so because actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to her longtime beau, Jake Bongiovi! The adorable young lovebirds confirmed the happy news on Tuesday, April 11, on Instagram.

Most of us know the 20-year-old as the son of famous musician Jon Bon Jovi; however, he does have a career of his own. On that note, stick around to learn more about what Jake Bongiovi does for a living.

Source: Getty Images Jake Bongiovi and his fiancée's best friend and 'Stranger Things' co-star, Noah Schnapp.

What does Jake Bongiovi do for a living?

As it turns out, Jake is also in the acting industry. He describes himself as an "actor and producer" on his Instagram page — what have we seen him in? Sadly, nothing, but don't fret because his first two projects are on the way!

Jake will star in the upcoming romcom Sweethearts alongside Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga. According to the official synopsis, the film centers on "two college freshmen who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a 'Turkey Dump' and break up with them over 'Drunksgiving' — the one chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test."

In February 2023, Variety reported that the budding actor was one of three young up-and-coming stars who boarded the comedy flick Rockbottom. The movie, helmed by filmmaker and SFX makeup guru Todd Tucker, follows "1980s hair metal band CougarSnake, whose career ended just as it was starting due to clashes over the direction of the group."