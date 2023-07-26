Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok An Entire Neighborhood Is up for Sale on Zillow — and Folks Have Concerns People are calling BS on an entire neighborhood being up for sale on Zillow. A TikToker voices her concerns on her home-focused platform. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 26 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@sierrakatherinee

For many of us, putting down money on a new home or even just holding on to the ones we have now can be a struggle. The housing market has been in dire straits for years, exacerbated by the lingering effects of the 2020 pandemic. It's become harder than ever to maintain a decent living, and to be honest, most of us are willing to take whatever opportunities we can get just to be able to make it on our own. That said, this Zillow listing sounds too good to be true.

Most of us would be lucky enough to find a home or an apartment that even halfway meets our needs at a decent price. But with this mysterious listing, you may just be able to have your pick. As of this writing, an entire neighborhood is currently up for sale in West Philadelphia. Of course, it's not exactly within a reasonable price range, but it's definitely raised a few eyebrows. Sierra on TikTok (@sierrakatherinee) in particular is pretty sus over this listing.

An entire neighborhood is up for sale on Zillow, but it's caused some concern.

"Something about this just does not sit right with me," Sierra openly admits at the beginning of her TikTok. Their concerns are valid, considering that, you know ... an entire neighborhood is up for sale on Zillow.

The properties therein are each under the same listing, which is priced at a staggering $7 million. That works out to approximately $44,554 a month over 16 years. The Zillow listing calls it "a fantastic opportunity to acquire a premium, fully occupied, and well-managed portfolio of 35 single-family properties."

As someone who is "very opinionated" on housing, Sierra wasn't afraid to voice their concerns over this absurd listing. She breaks down some of the strangely worded information that the listing presents.

"Something about them mentioning 'under-valued rents' makes me very nervous for the families living in these homes," Sierra admitted.

"I would just love for the people living in these 35 homes to have support and resources from the city to be able to buy their homes instead of their entire neighborhood being up for sale," she continued.

Folks in the comments section echo Sierra's sentiment. Many of them are left to wonder if the current residents are being treated well enough to justify this listing.

"I wonder if the residents can band together and get some action," one person posited. Sierra responded, "I wonder how many even know this is happening. It would shock me if they were FULLY aware of what's happening."

Another person feared that the gentrification of the neighborhood was at work: "They're def gonna raise the rents, get [the current residents] to leave or be evicted, and then turn them into 'luxury' or something."