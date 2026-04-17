“I Hate Their Packaging” — Woman Calls out EOS Lotion Over Wasteful Design You might want to cut open your EOS lotion bottle after seeing this. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 17 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@latewynn

With prices skyrocketing for just about everything, coupled with a struggling economy, it’s understandable to want to get your money’s worth when it comes to the products you buy. Like cutting a toothpaste tube in half to scrape out those last bits, or even adding a few drops of water to a lotion bottle to loosen whatever is stuck to the sides. It’s not being cheap; it’s using every ounce of a product you paid for.

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And while I’ve been doing this for quite some time with all my products, it’s come to my attention that EOS lotion bottles with pumps are designed in a way that can leave you wasting nearly half the bottle, unless you use a hack suggested by TikTok users like @latewynn. If you’re an EOS lotion user, you’re going to want to hear this.

Woman calls out EOS over bottle design that causes product waste.

If you’re an EOS lotion user and your bottle comes equipped with a pump, listen up, because you’re probably losing out on nearly half a bottle’s worth of product. TikToker @latewynn revealed in a video just how much lotion can potentially go to waste thanks to EOS’s packaging, and it’s pretty shocking.

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She says that after seeing tons of videos detailing the issue, she started cutting her EOS lotion bottle in half, only to find the bottom portion stuffed with product that never came out of the pump. And it seems to come down to a design flaw. And it’s probably not just limited to EOS lotion bottles either, since plenty of other companies use pump bottles too (so you might want to start cutting those open as well).

@latewynn @eos Products you have got to be kidding me ♬ original sound - k8

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Had she tossed the bottle, she would’ve been throwing away half the money she spent on the lotion, which she says she buys monthly. Instead, after cutting it open, she uses a spoon or spatula to scoop out the leftover lotion and then transfers it into a small container so she can keep using it.

In the video, where she’s clearly frustrated, she tells viewers, “This is ridiculous, it’s ludicrous. It’s a waste of my time. You either have to waste money and product for no reason at all, or you have to waste your time to fix what supposedly takes years of research and labs and marketing and meetings and stuff to come up with the worst packaging known to man.”

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Now, while all this has helped people become more aware, all of the online criticism of EOS’s lotion bottles actually caught the attention of the company. And guess what? They announced they’re changing the packaging.

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In a TikTok shared in early April 2026, EOS shows its old bottles and the struggle to get lotion out before introducing a new design with a flip cap. The caption reads, “Built by you. Made for you. Meet the flip cap — designed by our comments section, perfected for every last drop of EOS body lotion.”

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@eos built by you. made for you. meet the flip cap—designed by our comments section, perfected for every last drop of eos body lotion. it’s officially starting to roll out (yes, really), with more landing in @target and @Walmart stores near you over the next few months. if you see one out in the wild 👀take a pic, tag eosproducts, and we might have a surprise for you. real ones who’ve been here since the very beginning…tap in 👇 #eosbodylotion #eosflipcap ♬ original sound - eos Products

The brand added that they’ve already started rolling out the new bottles, “with more hitting Target and Walmart stores over the next few months.” They even encouraged shoppers to take a pic if they spot one “in the wild” and tag them for a possible “surprise.”

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