Luxury Real Estate YouTuber Erik Conover Has Been Charged With Murder — Freaks out in Court "Mom ... look at me," yelled Erik Conover during his arraignment. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 26 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: WMUR-TV

In November 2021, luxury real estate agent Erik Conover was interviewed for the Drumelia Real Estate YouTube channel. At the time, he was approaching 2 million subscribers on his own YouTube channel, which he used to explore "homes built for energetic resonance and human expansion." In particular, Erik focused on "merging architecture, sacred geometry, and AI-consciousness evolution."

Conover moved to New York in order to pursue acting but found it was too expensive and time-consuming, so he started his YouTube channel in 2014. He always wanted to produce videos but it felt like a dream he couldn't possibly attain. What started out as vlogging turned into travel videos and then real estate in 2018. Over 10 years later, he had quite a fanbase, but in March 2025, Conover was arrested and charged with a very serious crime.

Erik Conover was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

In an Instagram post from Feb. 17, 2025, Conover revealed that he was 1,444 days sober while announcing the start of his new podcast. Less than a month later, he was allegedly arrested and charged with a DWI on March 13, reported Law & Crime. Conover was then released on his own recognizance. Two days later, Conover was arrested and charged with attempted murder, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and first-degree assault, per Realtor.com.

The incident occurred in New Hampshire on March 15, when an officer attempted to pull Conover over for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. After driving about eight miles, Conover pulled over, then started driving again. After he stopped a second time, an officer from the Bartlett Police Department approached Conover's vehicle. That's when the front bumper of Conover's Jeep hit the officer's legs. "The next thing I remember, I was on the ground on my back," he said in an affidavit.

Conover was eventually taken into custody after he managed to evade police for another 28 miles. The officer who was injured during the second stop was treated and released from a local hospital. Unfortunately, things took a rather disturbing turn during Conover's arraignment.

Conover yelled at the judge presiding over his arraignment.

While holding up paperwork, Conover claimed that everything in it was "falsified." Clearly agitated, the real estate agent yelled, "If anyone dares try to test my mental competence, I will eviscerate every single person with my intelligence right now, and that's not being egotistical." He also put his hands together while reciting the Lord's Prayer.

When his parents appeared on the video arraignment, Conover stared crying. "Mom ... look at me," he yelled. Both of his parents looked sad as his mom leaned into the camera telling her son that, "They're here to help you." Carroll County attorney Keith Blair told WMUR that the state's position is that when a law enforcement officer tells you to pull over, you must comply.