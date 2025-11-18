A Bizarre Conspiracy Theory on TikTok Connects Erika Kirk and JonBenét Ramsey Erika Kirk is 36, and JonBenét would be 35. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 18 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: NETFLIX / MEGA

Since controversial, far-right speaker Charlie Kirk was murdered, his wife, Erika Kirk, has appeared at his organization's events as the new Turning Point CEO and made headlines for some awkwardly intimate and very public hugs she's shared with married men. Now, her face is popping up on TikTok for a different reason.

TikTok sleuths believe they have uncovered a conspiracy in which Erika Kirk is actually JonBenét Ramsey. Here's what they're claiming.

Source: TikTok @shans_sweet_tea @teaandtruecrimewithbella @ashleespeaks3.0

Conspiracy theorists point to similarities in Erika Kirk and JonBenét Ramsey's facial features.

TikToks put images of Erika and JonBenét side by side to show that the two have similar facial features. They connect the way Erika and JonBenét smile with a similar dimple on their right cheek, as well as their eyes.

Apart from the fact that they look alike, people are also citing the fact that they were born around the same time. As of 2025, Erika Kirk is 36, and JonBenét would be 35. Another similarity between the two is the fact that they both were involved in pageants.

TikTok user @shans_sweet_tea explains, "There are people on the internet that think that Erika Kirk is JonBenét Ramsey in hiding. The issue is, JonBenét was found unalived in her Boulder, Colorado home on December 26, 1996 ... While the person who unalived JonBenét wasn't found, it was proved that JonBenét was unalived."

Conspiracy theorists are claiming that JonBenét's death was faked, and that she instead "became" Erika Kirk. One post explains that people are speculating that JonBenét's family could have sold her to the Kirk family, meaning she grew up from then on as Erika Kirk.

Yet another theory connects Ghislaine Maxwell and JonBenét Ramsey.

People are pointing out that someone seen in profile in a picture of JonBenét looks eerily similar to Ghislaine, who was convicted for conspiring to sexually abuse minors with Jeffrey Epstein. They also point out that Ghislaine used the same law firm that the Ramsey family used.

TikToker @gingerelle05_ explains, "Their conspiracy theory [about JonBenét] is that nobody was found, we were lied to ... it was staged to the max. And, basically, we're watching one big film where JonBenét Ramsey ends up being Erika Kirk ... Or that she never knew who she was, and a child was taken, sold by the family."

Next, she shows the photo of JonBenét next to a person who looks similar to Ghislaine Maxwell. She says there aren't any connections between Ghislaine and the Ramsey family, but what has been confirmed is that "Years later, Ghislaine Maxwell used the same firm that the Ramseys did when they needed help with JonBenét's case."