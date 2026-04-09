Erin Moriarty Has Responded to Rumors of Plastic Surgery in the Past "I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment." By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 9 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After Season 3 of The Boys, when fans of the Prime Video show spotted Erin Moriarty in trailers for Season 4 and on social media, they began to speculate about her appearance. Then, after Season 5 premiered, there were more questions about what some saw as Erin's allegedly new look.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether the so-called change is new to some fans of hers or they've watched her alleged changes in appearance slowly roll out over the years, there is a continued discussion on social media about what she looks like. She even clapped back at the media once when Megyn Kelly called her out on her show.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

People have noticed Erin Moriarty's new look.

Although Erin has not publicly shared that she changed her appearance in any way, some believe they have taken notice of some kind of changes in her face from before she began on The Boys until the present day. Some might chalk up Erin's different appearance to aging and makeup, but others claim there is something else that happened to make the alleged change.

In a Reddit thread about Erin's supposed new look, a user wrote that some people claim she had buccal fat removal. Per the Cleveland Clinic, buccal fat removal entails removing the fat between the cheekbones and jawbones. In Erin's case, she hasn't admitted to that, but that's apparently one theory about any potential "work" she has had done.

Article continues below advertisement

The Boys first season Vs last season pic.twitter.com/2BvvqnPHy9 — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) April 8, 2026

Megyn Kelly once commented on Erin's appearance on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. She discussed plastic surgery and called it a "mental illness." In response to that, according to Business Insider, Erin wrote a response to Megyn's comments on Instagram. The post is no longer available on Erin's Instagram, but, per the outlet, she did speak out against Megyn specifically.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things," Erin reportedly wrote on Instagram. "To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Article continues below advertisement

She also reportedly wrote that a "before" photo used by Megyn was taken at least a decade before. Others have cited extreme weight loss for Erin's new look. In March 2026, before The Boys Season 5 premiered, someone commented on one of Erin's Instagram posts to express that they were glad Erin "put the weight back on." But as far as weight loss or gain, Erin has not publicly shared any information on that either.

There are plastic surgery rumors about Erin Moriarty.

Others claim that Erin had a nose job. In before-and-after photos of the actor, you can see a potential difference between what Erin looked like when she was younger compared to her in the present day. But again, Erin has not admitted to getting plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Este Medical Group, it's possible that Erin got plastic surgery for her nose, eyelids, and even jawline. However, there are also some non-invasive procedures that can be done to achieve similar results, per the business.

Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what's wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this?



This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys...she was already very pretty. pic.twitter.com/75MH5gSdSP — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) January 14, 2024