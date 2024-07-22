Home > Entertainment > Books Ernest Hemingway Was a Father to Three Children Ernest blamed Gloria for the death of his second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer. By Sara Belcher Jul. 22 2024, Published 6:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, text, or message the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial or text 988, call 1-800-273-8255, or chat via their website.

Famed author Ernest Hemingway is a name most people remember from their English classes, with classic novels like The Sun Also Rises and A Farewell to Arms. Throughout his prolific career, he received both a Pulitzer and a Nobel Prize, elevating his family's status. Despite being married four times, he had fewer children than he did wives and didn't have the best relationship with many of them. Here's what we know about Ernest's children.

Article continues below advertisement

Ernest Hemingway had three children.

Throughout his life, Ernest had three children, shared with two of his four wives. While with his first wife, Hadley Richardson, the pair had Ernest's oldest child, John (Jack) Hadley Nicanor Hemingway. With Ernest's second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, the pair had Patrick Miller and Gloria Hemingway.

Both Patrick and Gloria followed in their father's footsteps, becoming writers, though Jack stuck to environmental conservation. Both Jack and Gloria also enrolled in the U.S. military throughout their lives, each serving in the army. In addition to being a conservationist, Jack was also a fly fisherman. He left college early to enlist in the military after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. After the war was over, he married twice and had three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Margaux Hemingway

Jack was later accused of molesting his two oldest daughters, Margaux and Joan, as recounted by Mariel in the film Running From Crazy. Jack denied the allegations, and Margaux, who first came forward with the claims, committed suicide not long after. Patrick, on the other hand, lived in Africa for 25 years after he graduated from Harvard. Having studied agriculture under his mother, Patrick purchased 2,300 acres in Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania and opened a safari expedition company.

Article continues below advertisement

Ernest Hemingway's youngest kid was transgender.

Gloria, Ernest's youngest child, was actually assigned male at birth, though from a young age, she openly preferred to be referred to as a woman. When she was in her 60s, Gloria underwent a gender transition surgery, and preferred people call her Gloria or Vanessa over her birth name. Gloria practiced medicine between the 70s and 80s, though her license was revoked as a result of her alcoholism. After this, she fled to Africa and tried to obtain a hunting license, only to be denied.

Source: Getty Images Jack, Patrick, and Gregory (Gigi/Gloria) Hemmingway

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, she also suffered severely from the alcoholism, depression, and mental illness that plagued the Hemingway family, which marked many of the big events in her public life. After being hospitalized for her bipolar disorder, she was treated with electroconvulsive therapy, a practice no longer considered ethical.

Her gender identity was a large point of contention between her and her father, who did not support her and often argued with her about it. After Gloria was arrested for entering a women's restroom, her mother passed away of pulmonary hypertension, and Ernest blamed Gloria for her death, per The Independent. The Hemingway family has long been the subject of public attention, earning a similarly cursed reputation to the Kennedy family.