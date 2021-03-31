Ernest Hemingway's Sexuality Remains a Subject of Speculation Decades After His Death

Hemingway never "came out," in any sense of the phrase, but there are still many who assume he might have been gay, or simply identified as having been sexuality fluid. Queerness, as a concept, came after his time, because when he was alive, it wasn't common for a man to admit to being anything other than strictly heterosexual.

Mary V. Dearborn, who wrote Ernest Hemingway: A Biography, told El País that she doesn't believe he was gay, but agreed that his sexuality was more complicated than merely black-and-white.

"The short answer is no," she told the outlet of Hemingway being gay. "He was undoubtedly queer. He managed to avoid defining himself as gay. He shook up people's expectations about sexuality and the behavior of men and women."