Home > Television > Reality TV What Is the Cast of ‘Escaping Polygamy’ up to These Days? Lifetime's 'Escaping Polygamy' has featured several women who've left the notorious Kingston Clan polygamous cult — here's what they're up to now. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 29 2023, Published 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

The Gist: Lifetime's Escaping Polygamy details the struggles several women have had in leaving forced/coerced marriages during their time in the Kingston Clan religious cult.

Many of the women were pressured into incestuous marriages.

Several of them are now advocates for helping other women leave similar situations.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lifetime series Escaping Polygamy follows the lives of three sisters — Andrea, Shanell, and Jessica — as they navigate life outside of the Kingston Clan (also referred to as the Latter Day Church of Christ or The Order). The show details how the women were able to extricate themselves from their former lifestyles and features them reflecting on their pasts as they work to free others from the group. So where are they now?

'Escaping Polygamy' — where are Andrea, Shanell, Jessica, and the rest of the cast now?

As per IMDb, the show ran for four seasons between 2014 and 2019. Initially, there was some debate as to whether or not the events of the reality TV series were real, and it appears that their stories are in fact, genuine, as is the nonprofit group launched by the women who work to provide services and care for those looking to leave The Order and start new lives for themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @amandaraegrant Amanda Rae Grant, who was featured on 'Escaping Polygamy' uploads a selfie she used in promoting a video post about the cult she left as a teen.

The show also features several other women, in addition to the three sisters mentioned above, as they deal with transitioning to lives free from the polygamous relationships they were groomed from a young age to be a part of, oftentimes incestuous relationships with first-cousins, half-brothers, and uncles.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrea Brewer

Upon leaving the Kingston Clan, Andrea studied law at the University of Washington and is an attorney who is dedicated to helping other women leave the lifestyle that she herself was able to free herself from. She continues to dedicate her efforts to running Hope After Polygamy and is an active advocate for women who are in the same situation she was once mired in.

We’re still here! And we want to thank all of you who have stuck with us as we’ve been silent on social media but working behind the scenes on some exciting things to come in the near future!

Hope After Polygamy is coming up on our 5 year anniversary!

📷 pic.twitter.com/LrR4YQtKjD — Hope After Polygamy (@HopeAftPolygamy) August 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Christensen

Engaged at just 14 years of age to her 42-year-old uncle, Jessica was helped by her aunt to escape The Order. She now has a master's in social work and advocates online for Hope After Polygamy. She's married with three kids and gushes about her family, including her husband (who also earned his master's) on Instagram often.

Article continues below advertisement

Shanell Snow

While Shanell's Instagram is currently set to private, she says that she is "happily married" and is a "proud mom" after leaving a marriage to one of her "verbally and physically abusive" first cousins she was coerced into having at just 18 years of age. She's featured several interviews with her brother online, and like Jessica and Andrea, also advocates for Hope After Polygamy. She continues to spread awareness on child marriages in America on X.

I want to give a shout-out to Justin!

I really appreciate you helping me on Friday! Was heading to the hot springs for my birthday celebration. If not for your help, I'd have gone home. Thank you so, very much! pic.twitter.com/e80faBtxiS — Shanell Snow D (@Shanzy745) February 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Kollene Snow

Featured in six episodes of Escaping Polygamy toward the end of the show's run, Kollene got married to her second cousin at just 16 years of age and when her husband said he wanted more wives, she tried to get him to leave the religion with her. He declined, but she went on her way to become a successful makeup artist while advocating for other women to leave The Order and religious groups like it. In a recent post she listed that she's teaching Yoga at a local gym, and she shows off various modeling looks on her social media as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Ava/Michelle

Distractify has previously covered Ava's difficult road to emancipation — the young woman made her decision to leave her family at just 17 years of age. A bright student who was years ahead of her peers, Ava was being pressured from just 8 years old to marry her cousin. Hope After Polygamy helped in extricating her from her situation, and shortly after being emancipated she earned her associate's degree at just 18 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Rae Grant