Exploring the Value of Offshore Staffing Solutions To Reach Top 1% Of Global Talent Maximizing value often comes from finding the right person for a given job at the lowest feasible rate.

Although many solutions to improving business hiring, retention, and competitiveness are available to companies today, offshore staffing is among the most promising. With access to global talent across multiple countries, companies can scale faster and operate more efficiently, while also benefiting from significant cost advantages compared to hiring locally.

However, this strategic advantage does more than save costs; by partnering with Outsourced, B2B companies gain access to the top 1% of global talent, supported by an award-winning culture and 98% staff retention, ensuring long-term success and stability.

Finding Strength in Variety

One limitation of offshore staffing solutions brands is their selection of available countries. Many of these companies provide a somewhat narrow scope of options for employers to select from, forcing those employers to research and contact multiple staffing companies to determine which is the best fit for them.

While many offshore staffing companies limit employers to a single country, some have expanded to provide broader options. For instance, Outsourced offers clients staffing opportunities from several countries, including the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Colombia, Argentina, and Malaysia. This variety ensures clients find staff aligning with their work culture, timezone, language, and budget while choosing from that nation’s top 1% of available talent.

Having more options also gives companies greater flexibility, as having a larger talent pool allows employers to compare their choices more easily. This flexibility helps employers find the talent that best suits their needs.

Circumventing Challenges With Local Markets

Many companies’ primary reasons for outsourcing positions are cost, availability, and retention. Local talent is often significantly more expensive than outside talent; according to Outsourced, clients can save up to 75% compared to hiring locally, dramatically reducing expenditure.

Offshore staffing solutions companies also address the retention challenges and talent shortage rife in many local markets. Businesses may not always be able to find local applicants with the right skillset promptly. If or when they do, there is little guarantee that those applicants will stay with the company for an extended period. By outsourcing talent, companies can find the needed staff on demand and with stronger retention times.

Full-Service Experience

As useful as offshore staffing companies are, they can sometimes introduce unintended complications to the hiring process. If they lack a straightforward means of recruiting staff compliantly, their services can provide more headaches than solutions.

For this reason, employers will want to make certain the offshore staffing providers they work with offer something like Outsourced’s full-service package, which handles every step of the staffing process from beginning to end.

In addition to initial recruitment, Outsourced also handles payroll, HR, support, compliance, and retention, all of which are practices the company has developed over more than a decade of global offshore staffing experience, starting in the Philippines and now expanding worldwide. They also boast 98% staff retention and an award-winning culture.

The Right Person for the Job

Maximizing value often comes from finding the right person for a given job at the lowest feasible rate. Offshore staffing solutions companies allow businesses to do just that, providing them with the means to find quality talent that suits their specific needs at a significantly lower cost than local talent.