If You Didn't Understand the 'Extraction' Ending, We Have You Covered

It's implied that the ending of Extraction isn't necessarily a happy one for Tyler, according to a summary from Digital Spy. Early on in the beginning of the movie, viewers see Tyler struggling from severe injuries before he gets shot on a bridge and falls into the water. The movie then jumps to two days earlier to see how he got into that precarious position.

From the start, Tyler is determined to save Ovi, fueled by the death of his own son. However, after picking up Ovi, Tyler's team is attacked by Saju's men. Although Saju (played by Randeep Hooda) and Tyler are on the same side, they need to eliminate Tyler, as having outside assistance would look bad. Eventually, Saju and Tyler team back up, but they both get killed. Ovi, however, gets out safely and returns to his family.