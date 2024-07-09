Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Most of the Cougars From 'Extreme Cougar Wives' Are Still Living Their Best Lives "I'm out there, I'm f--king," Hattie shared in 2022. By Anna Quintana Jul. 9 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET Source: TLC Hattie on 'Extreme Cougar Wives'

There was a moment in time in the 2010s when Hollywood was obsessed with "cougars." From Cougar Town to Gabrielle Solis and the shirtless gardener on Desperate Housewives to Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Casper Smart, it was a hot storyline, on and off screen.

So, it was no surprise when TLC decided to spotlight some real-life cougars in their three-episode special, Extreme Cougar Wives. The show premiered in 2012 and garnered over 1 million viewers. Now, over a decade later, are these "cougars" still on the prowl — and what about their younger partners? Keep reading to find out!

Jude Bradley and Kevin Herrera

Jude and Kevin had a 33-year age gap when they tied the knot on Extreme Cougar Wives — at 53 years old, Jude was older than Kevin's mom. However, the couple continues to prove haters wrong. In September 2023, Kevin shared a selfie with his wife on Instagram with the caption, "Baseball date with my darling."

Hattie Wiener

Hattie was 76 years old when she appeared on the TLC special, and she was the bonafide star of the show. Today, she is just as fabulous, and still a self-proclaimed cougar who is looking for her man. "I'm out there, I'm f---ing, I think it's great but ultimately, I still want my man," she said in an interview in 2022.

Stephanie Riseley

Stephanie famously said, "I think sex keeps everyone young," on Extreme Cougar Wives — and she was not ashamed of her relationship with then 28-year-old Octavio, who was 37 years her junior. Today, Stephanie works as a life and spiritual coast in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram page.

Kathy Newman

Kathy is still here to "inspire not expire." The brunette beauty was 54 years old and dating a 25-year-old when the series was filmed, and today Kathy is still looking fabulous. She shares updates with her fans on Facebook, most recently writing, "Hope you are staying safe hope I could start performing soon."

Sheri Winkelmann and Desmond Huey

When viewers first met Sheri and Desmond, she was 50 years old and he was 26 years old. Sheri last shared a photo with Desmond on social media in 2019, writing, "Cannes 2019! Missed the last few years, but a great time was had during the wild ride of the film fest." As for Desmond, he is seemingly focused on his career as a production assistant.

Jeraldine Saunders

Source: TLC Jeraldine with her then 46-year-old boy toy Donaldo.