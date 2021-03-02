'The Eyes of Texas' School Song Is Rooted in Controversy

After taking to the streets of downtown Austin, Tex. on June 4, 2020, to protest racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death, members of the University of Texas football team as well as two dozen basketball and track stars decided that enough was enough in terms of the school's handling of racially divisive issues.

One of the most poignant topics they raised was regarding the racially insensitive roots of the school's unofficial fight song, " The Eyes of Texas ," as well as the fact that despite its roots in racism, the song is still sung at virtually every Texas Longhorns game.

So, what exactly is the controversy surrounding the "The Eyes of Texas" song, and is it actually racist ? Here's a breakdown of what's known about the school song, its roots, and students' reactions to it.

Is 'The Eyes of Texas' song racist? It has roots in the American Confederacy.

According to Texas Monthly, the school's unofficial fight song was derived from a quote made by Confederate general Robert E. Lee, who was the president of Washington College in Virginia (now called Washington and Lee University). During a speech in the 1860s at the school, the Confederate icon would tell students that "the eyes of the South are upon you," meaning that they should always uphold traditional southern values.

William Prather was a student at Washington College during Lee's tenure who eventually became the University of Texas' president in 1899. The new president would give rousing speeches to students that included many references to Lee, saying on at least one occasion: "I would like to paraphrase [Lee’s] utterance and say to you, ‘Forward, young men and women of the University, the eyes of Texas are upon you!'"

By 1902, a student named Lewis Johnson approached his classmate John L. Sinclair with the idea to create a new song for the school. A year later, they debuted "The Eyes of Texas" to the entire school and then-president Prather as an ode to his love for the Confederacy. It's also reported that this first performance featured the students donning blackface. The song became an instant hit amongst the university community and has existed as the default unofficial school fight song for more than 100 years.