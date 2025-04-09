Fabletics Has Added a New Line to Its Receipts to Account for the Cost of Tariffs The surcharge tells consumers exactly what is responsible for increased prices. By Joseph Allen Published April 9 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Reddit

The Trump administration just keeps escalating the tariffs it's imposing on countries all over the world, and the economy is already starting to feel the effects. In addition to a cratering stock market, some businesses are already raising the costs consumers have to pay for their goods as a result of the tariffs.

While many companies might not directly explain to customers why the things they're buying are suddenly more expensive, Fabletics decided to take a different approach. Here's why they're showing customers a tariff surcharge on their receipts.

Source: Fabletics

Fabletics has added a tariffs surcharge to its receipts.

In images that are circulating across the internet, Fabletics customers are showing that Fabletics has now added a "tariffs surcharge" line to all of its receipt. This line essentially shows how much more customers are having to pay for their merchandise because of the tariffs imposed by Trump. While the surcharge does not explain exactly why the merch costs more, Trump's new tariffs cover a wide range of imported goods, including clothing.

According to Reuters, Fabletics is not the only company that is explicitly attributing a price increase to Trump's tariffs. Micron Technology is taking a similar approach, although they obviously don't sell as many goods directly to consumers. This decision is not just a minor change to how you see your receipt. It's also a pretty savvy business movie that makes it clear that you are not responsible for the higher prices your customers are paying.

By explicitly laying out what the price would be without the tariffs, companies can deflect blame for rising prices. Fabletics has actually been doing this for more than a year, but many are noticing the line for the first time in part because of Trump's tariffs. It's true, though, that there were tariffs during the Biden administration as well, although they are not nearly as high as those Trump has imposed.

BREAKING: Clothing stores like Fabletics now have a Tariff Surcharge Line Item.



This is the new norm in the Trump economy.



I commend any companies who do this. Transparency is good and at least we know why our prices went up. pic.twitter.com/RZl20ys1gv — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 7, 2025 Source: Twitter/@krassenstein

The internet is very into this particular receipt item.

After noticing the tariff surcharge, many on Reddit were quick to chime in and say how much they like this approach. "I love it (not the tariff but the transparency). I hope nobody disguises this charge. This is a tax and it should reflect as such," one person wrote under an image of a receipt. "I’m glad they are making it a line item on the invoice. That way there is no doubt what’s going on. Hopefully people will wake up," another person added.

Of course, there is some risk that the Trump administration will retaliate against companies who make the tariff surcharge explicit. Although it might not seem all that political to just attribute higher prices to the thing that's responsible for them, Trump and his team are not exactly thick-skinned.