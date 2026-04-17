Fans Compare Ryan Gosling's Daughters to North West After His Rare Public Outing "This is how 12-year-olds should dress. Something Kim Kardashian couldn’t teach her kid.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 17 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: X Ryan Gosling(L) Kim Kardashian with North West

Ryan Gosling recently took an afternoon stroll to the bookstore with his two young daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 11, and Amada Lee Gosling, 9. The family outing went quite viral among fans as the actor is rarely spotted in public, let alone with his daughters.

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The father and his two little girls were spotted in Santa Barbara, enjoying a carefree afternoon as they visited bookstores and did some shopping. Ryan was seen wearing a sky blue colored long-sleeved t-shirt from the band Gorillaz, dark gray slacks, and a grey, camouflage-printed baseball cap.

Eva Mendes understands that the popularity of their actor parents can leave negative impacts on their young minds. In April 2020, she clarified why she remains tight-lipped about her personal life, especially about her kids.

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Source: MEGA Ryan Gosling with wife Eva Mendes

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent,” she wrote.

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Ryan Gosling Was Spotted Out With His Two Daughters — Now North West Is Being Dragged Into It

Ryan Gosling has repeatedly gushed over his close bond with his two daughters. In fact, to really churn his emotions, his daughters occasionally lent their voices to Ryan’s alien companion “Rocky” in the recently released critically acclaimed movie ‘Project Hail Mary.”

Even insider sources have vouched for what a great parent Gosling is to his little girls. In a conversation with Variety in 2024, Gosling said that he wants to cherish every moment with his family, “It's going super fast. I hear the clock ticking. I don't know how much time I'm going to get, and I don't want to spend it in the wrong place. I know I'm not spending it in the wrong place if I'm with my family,” he said.

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Ryan Gosling shrugs off Barbie Oscars drama with loving kiss from daughter https://t.co/ECWEcMtxgE pic.twitter.com/Q0t7DenquO — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) January 29, 2024 Source: X Ryan Gosling spotted with daughters SOURCE: X/@DAILY_MAILUS

However, amid the fans going crazy over the father and daughters’ adorable outing, one name has been getting unsolicited criticism. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between the way Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters dress. North West has repeatedly received criticism for her dyed hair, piercings, stacked jewelry, and blackened teeth.

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One fan pointed out, "The main thing is that the girls look like normal girls of their age, it's nice to watch. North West should take notes.” Another fan commented, "This is how 12-year-olds should dress. Something Kim Kardashian couldn’t teach her kid.” A third comment read, “Beautiful family. Other nepo babies should take notes.”

North West adds to her growing grills collection with a new 14-karat gold style https://t.co/6ZMHSEymqc pic.twitter.com/y7zGYS5xt3 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 16, 2026 Source: X North West draws attention with her gothic fashion SOURCE; X/@PAGESIX