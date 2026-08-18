Fans Have Always Paid for Access -- BuzzStar Turned It All Into an App By Reese Watson Published Aug. 18 2026, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: BuzzStar Paying For Celebrity Access

On the live fan-access platform, fans pay by the minute for one-on-one video calls with the creators and celebrities they follow. The economics of fame suggest it was inevitable.

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Fans have paid for proximity to famous people for as long as there have been famous people. The autograph line, the meet-and-greet upcharge, the hours outside a venue for a photo. What changed is that the transaction now has infrastructure. On BuzzStar, fans pay by the minute for a live one-on-one video call with the creators and celebrities they follow. Creators set their own rates, control their availability, and take the calls they choose.

Cameo established that fans would pay for a personal moment from someone famous, in the form of a recorded clip. BuzzStar operates a step beyond that: not a video made for you, but a conversation with you. For the fan, that difference is the entire point. A clip is something you receive. A call is something you are part of, and for those minutes the person you follow is paying attention to you and nobody else.

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What The Fan Actually Gets

Consider what reaching a favorite creator used to require. Travel, tickets, hours in line, and at the end of it, seconds of contact in a room full of other people, if the moment happened at all. The old version of access was expensive in every way except the one that counted, and it came with no guarantee of being seen.

BuzzStar replaces that with certainty. The app is organized around who can be reached right now: live and trending collections, topic filters, and search show who is online at any given moment. Follow a creator and the app notifies you the moment they come online. If demand is high, you hold a place in line rather than hoping. And if the person you want is not taking calls, you can send a custom offer with a personal note and a proposed price, which they can accept on their own time. Every price is shown and approved before it applies, so the cost of the moment is never a surprise.

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The result, from the fan's side, is that a conversation that once required luck and a sidewalk now requires a phone and a decision.

What The Creator Controls

For creators, the platform treats attention as inventory. Paid calls ring the way a phone call rings, rather than arriving as a notification among dozens of others. While a creator is online, a live card on their lock screen shows who is waiting, how many calls they have taken, and their earnings for the session, updated in real time, without opening the app.

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Pricing is layered. Creators set one rate for when they are online and available, and a higher rate for when they are busy and a call would be an interruption. They decide whether calls can be saved and purchased afterward, and what each additional minute costs. Availability itself becomes part of the price, which is how scarce goods have always been sold. The mechanics serve both sides of the same moment: a fan decides to pay quickly, and the platform's job is to make sure the creator is reachable when it happens and compensated on their own terms when they answer.

Scarcity Has Changed Sides

Content has never been cheaper to produce, and the tools for producing it improve continuously. The supply of video, audio, and text now exceeds what any person could consume. What has not scaled, and cannot, is the availability of a specific person, live, paying attention to one fan at a time. The timing works in BuzzStar's favor.

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“Fans do not just want a video anymore, they want the real thing,” said Andy Bachman, who leads BuzzStar. “Everything else is getting easier to make. A creator's time is the one thing that never will be.”