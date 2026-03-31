Fernando Alonso Is Officially a Father — and He's Announced His Baby's Name Fernando had long stated becoming a father was one of his life goals, so it seemed fitting he was asked if it's what he imagined. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 31 2026, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is officially a father, as the athlete welcomed a son in March. The news was announced shortly before the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, which took place on March 29. Fernando was late to the event, citing a personal family matter as the reason. Now, fans understand why the driver was tardy.

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This is the first child that Fernando and his partner, Melissa Jiménez, share. While Fernando is a first-time parent, Melissa has three children from a previous relationship. With another member added to the beautifully blended family, there's one question on everyone's mind: What's the baby's name?

Source: MEGA

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Fernando Alonso shared his baby's name with the world.

Fernando and Melissa have chosen to name their baby boy Fernando. With an explanation of how he chose the name deemed unnecessary, Fernando kept the birth announcement focused on the fact that he was extremely happy to be a father, and that both mom and baby were doing well.

Given that Fernando had long stated becoming a father was one of his life goals, it seemed fitting that he was asked if it's what he imagined. According to Express, the driver answered, "Well, you never really imagine anything in particular, right? Everything comes as it comes — with a bit of stress and worry that everything would go well. ... It's a super happy, very special moment — and now, back to work." Wow, and we thought parental leave in the U.S. was short!

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Is Fernando Alonso married to his partner?

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Melissa and Fernando have been dating since 2023; however, the pair is not married. While the duo tends to keep their relationship private, many fans speculate they will wed now that they share a child. However, it's also possible that Melissa doesn't want to jump into another marriage yet, as her divorce was just finalized in 2022. Melissa's ex-husband, Marc Bartra, is a soccer player — clearly, she has a thing for athletes — and the pair had been together since 2014.

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As for Melissa and Fernando, the duo met at work, as Melissa is a sports journalist who frequently covers F1. Not much is known about them beyond that, as the pair tends to shy away from the limelight. Both their Instagrams are full of professional photos and updates, but completely lacking in personal information or pictures of their home life. Fans hope that will change with the arrival of their baby, but seeing as how Melissa didn't even post baby bump images, we think that's unlikely.

What's next for Fernando?

Source: MEGA