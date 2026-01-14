Why Everyone Is Saying “F1” on TikTok — And What It Actually Means TikTok users say “F1” nonstop, but racing isn’t the only meaning—some niches use it very differently. By Darrell Marrow Updated Jan. 14 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok and suddenly everybody’s talking about “F1,” don’t panic — you didn’t miss a secret app update. Most of the time, “F1” on TikTok simply means Formula 1, the top level of international open-wheel racing. And yes, it’s become a full-blown TikTok universe with driver edits, race recaps, paddock fashion, and meme accounts.

What does F1 mean on TikTok?

In most cases, F1 refers to Formula 1, the premier category of single-seater motorsport governed by international racing regulations. The sport has existed for decades, long before TikTok. According to Formula 1, the term “formula” originally described a set of racing rules, and the name “Formula 1” was chosen to signal the highest, or premier, level of competition.

“F1” didn’t start on TikTok. The term comes directly from the sport’s name and long history. But F1 culture has exploded on the app in recent years for a few clear reasons. Formula 1 has aggressively leaned into short-form and social-first content to reach younger audiences.

Another major driver has been Drive to Survive. A Morning Consult found that more than half of self-identified U.S. F1 fans said the Netflix series played a role in getting them interested in the sport. That interest didn’t stay offline. New fans took to TikTok with edits, race breakdowns, commentary, and stan-style accounts centered on drivers and rivalries.

And while most TikTok users mean Formula 1 when they say “F1,” the term can mean something entirely different in certain niches. In genetics and science TikTok — and sometimes in plant or animal breeding content — “F1” refers to the “first filial generation,” meaning the first generation produced by a cross.

Merriam-Webster defines the F1 generation as “the first generation produced by a cross.” So if you’re watching gardening or seed content discussing “F1 hybrids,” animal breeding videos, or science explainers, you may see “F1” used in that completely separate way.

Common TikTok abbreviations you may have missed.

TikTok basically runs on shorthand, and once you learn the lingo, the app makes a lot more sense. Some of the most common terms are tied to how the platform itself works. FYP stands for For You Page, which is your main discovery feed, while For You is how TikTok describes its personalized stream of videos based on what you watch, like, and engage with.

A Duet lets users post a video side by side with another creator’s clip in a split screen, while a Stitch allows someone to clip part of an existing video and add their own commentary, a format often used for reactions or explainers.

There’s also shorthand tied to credits and creator etiquette. DC means Dance Credit and is commonly used to acknowledge the original choreographer of a viral routine. IB, short for Inspired By, credits the person who sparked an idea or trend. According to Brandwatch, creators often use it directly in captions, like “IB @username,” to show where the concept came from.