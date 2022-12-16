TikTokers Reveal How "Cheap" Mattresses May Be Harmful to Your Health

He then cuts back to Cody's clip, where the other TikToker shows off a shimmering wall: "Look how my bedroom glitters. That's all fiberglass!"

Tony begins talking about the plastic, "OK I don't know how to like scientifically explain what fiberglass is but think of it as like little tiny shards of glass put into like a mattress in order for it not to catch on fire if your home ever catches on fire."