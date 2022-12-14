Server Said Manager Fired Her for Not Having a Replacement for Her Shift

Ari (@arisworld1011), a server, went viral on TikTok after sharing a story of how and why she was fired from her position, and many other users on the platform think it was completely wrong of her to be let go, as they thought she wasn't in the wrong.

Here's what she said: "If this video doesn't blow up guys I might as well actually find another job because my a** will be grass and this will be all for nothing."