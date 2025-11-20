“Is She a Serial Killer?” - Guy’s First Date Orders $90 Worth of Jalapeno Poppers, Leaving Him Horrified "It was a trainwreck." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @christiancooks99

A man who regularly chronicles his first dates recently shared a disastrous encounter with a woman who not only catfished him, but proceeded to order $90 worth of jalapeno poppers at a local restaurant he often frequents. TikTok user Christian (@christiancooks99) shared a story of the dramatic events that led to the establishment threatening to slap both him and his date with trespassing charges.

He begins his video by stating that the series of first dates he's been on have been terrible, and that he has no clue who is raising the people he's matching with on Hinge. He goes on to state that he ended up matching with a girl on Hinge and that their initial interactions were promising.

They had a great back and forth on the application, which then moved over to text, where their conversations continued. After he felt like he was "over texting" he decided to ask her out on a first date, which he planned. She agreed, and the two met up.

Right off the bat, things started rocky. Originally, they had agreed to meet up at 8:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, but at 7:15, she told him that she had already arrived. Although he didn't understand why she was an hour and 15 minutes early to their first date, he rushed to get ready and go see her.

To make matters worse, when he finally arrived, he said the woman looked around "10-15 percent" of how she came off on her Hinge and Instagram profile photos, leading him to think that he had been catfished. Christian tells viewers that he's 25 years old and had assumed that the woman he was going on a date with was the same age.

However, upon meeting her, he said that the woman looked like she could've been 50 years old. He added that in all of the photographs that the woman shared online, her hair was curly. But in person, she was rocking a bob, and more specifically, what the TikToker referred to as "a Karen haircut."

Source: TikTok | @christiancooks99

He went on to further expound upon the woman's appearance, saying that she looked like the type of mother that would yell at you during a PTA meeting. Despite these glaring physical disparities, Christian said that since he was already at the date, he decided to stay and try to put his best foot forward to get to know her.

Things got even stranger when it finally got time to order. Although the woman stated she was initially not hungry, Christian said that they could split an appetizer and that he'd cover whatever she wanted. Following this, she put in for six orders of jalapeno poppers (around $90 worth), leaving him stunned.

Initially, both Christian and the server thought it was a joke, but he double checked to make sure and the TikToker's date confirmed that this is indeed the food she wanted. They got back to talking with one another, and the waiter arrived with their food.

Source: TikTok | @christiancooks99

Christian got his burger and sweet potato fries, but the server only brought out five plates of jalapeno poppers for his date. She immediately called out the missing sixth plate, only to be told that all the restaurant had left in the kitchen was five orders, and she got them all.

And this didn't make the woman happy. "You might as well could have told this lady that we just brought her firstborn child out back and [imitates a shooting gun motion]. That's how upset she got," he tells viewers. Christian's date launched into a diatribe over the missing poppers and accused the wait staff of hiding them in the back so they could hoard them all for themselves.

After a few minutes of arguing with the server, she demanded to speak to a manager, who came to the table and told her the same exact thing. Next, she asked to speak with corporate, which Christian says was a fool's errand because they were eating at a local restaurant.

Source: TikTok | @christiancooks99

So, she asked to speak to the restaurant's owner, but the manager said that they were out of town and weren't going to bring this matter to them. His date didn't like this response and began sliding plates of jalapeno poppers onto the floor, one after another.

The manager, Christian, and the server all looked at one another in disbelief at the woman's antics. Next, the manager told the woman that she would need to leave and Christian said that he completely understands and offered to pay for his burger and Jalapeno poppers. According to the TikToker, the server's boss must've seen the "sadness in [his] eyes" which prompted him to say that his food was "on the house."

His date didn't like hearing this, however, and questioned why the man's burger was free but her food wasn't. Christian was gobsmacked by this reaction stating that she shouldn't even care because she wasn't the one paying for the food in the first place.

Source: TikTok | @christiancooks99

While he was verbally going off on his date, the manager again asked them to leave or that the police would be called for trespassing. This prompted Christian to get up and leave, without his date, who stood behind to argue with restaurant staff.

Christian capped off his video by stating that he intends to go back to the restaurant to settle his bill and leave the server who endured that insanity a hefty tip. Moreover, he added that he likes that particular establishment and hopes he can go back there to eat.