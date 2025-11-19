Lost in the Menus? TikTok Moved Your Saved Videos Again — Here’s the New Spot A hidden Favorites tab, buried watch history, and Instagram playing along — your saved content never stood a chance. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 19 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

If you’ve opened TikTok lately and thought, “OK but … Where did my saved videos go?” you’re not alone. The app keeps rolling out new features, menus, and tabs, and suddenly the stuff you actually want to rewatch feels buried three taps deep. Beyond saved videos and watch history, TikTok is deep in its development era. The app keeps dropping new features that make it way more than a simple scrolling feed.

The “Add to Music App” button lets you send songs straight to your favorite streaming platforms, fueling billions of plays. Creators also get pushed toward TikTok Studio, the new all-in-one dashboard for filming, editing, uploading, and tracking performance. But even with all these upgrades, people still want an easy way to find their saved content. Here is how to do it.

Source: Unsplash

Where are your saved videos on TikTok?

On TikTok, “Saved” can mean a few things, but most people mean Favorites, the videos you bookmark with the little flag icon. To save a video, tap the flag on the right side of the screen. To find it later, go to your profile and open the Favorites tab. That’s where all your saved videos live, along with any saved sounds, effects, hashtags, and even movie or TV pages.

If you forgot to save a video but know you watched it, TikTok’s watch history can help. Go to your profile, tap the three-line menu, choose Settings and privacy, scroll to Activity center, and select Watch history. The list shows the videos you watched over the past 180 days, which is clutch for those late-night clips you swore you’d remember.

TikTok keeps rolling out new features and these additions push simple things like saved videos deeper into the menus. The app feels busier and harder to navigate because TikTok seemingly prioritizes keeping you on the For You Page over helping you find old content. As a result, your saved videos sit tucked away in Favorites, and your watch history stays buried in the Activity Center.

Source: Unsplash

Instagram has also tucked away the "Saved" videos.

If you bounce between TikTok and Instagram, the confusion gets real because Instagram hides its saved content, too. On Instagram, saved posts and Reels sit under the Saved tab. To find them, open your profile, tap the menu button in the top right, and select Saved. Everything you’ve bookmarked — photos, videos, and Reels — appears in one place, and you can organize them into collections if you want.

Instagram also added a Watch History section for Reels you viewed but didn’t save. To access it, go to your profile, open Settings, tap Your activity, and choose Watch history to see what you’ve watched in the past month.