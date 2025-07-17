Folks Are Loving the "Do it Lady!" Meme on TikTok — What Is It? The meme is trending on social media. By Niko Mann Published July 17 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @@renshawjay

People are loving the "Do it Lady!" meme on TikTok, but what is it? Some folks are wondering after noticing all the buzz that the meme has created online.

The "Do it Lady!" meme is actually a comedy sketch created by actors from the improvisational and sketch comedy troupe, The Groundlings, in Los Angeles. The sketch features a nerdy office employee as he interacts with his co-workers, and the meme went viral. So far, it has been viewed more than 12 million times on TikTok, and the meme has even led to people making T-shirts of the comedy sketch.

What is the 'Do it Lady!' meme on TikTok?

The "Do it Lady!" meme stars four actors — Jay Renshaw as Chit, Lyric Lewis as Linda, Michael Churven as Peter, and Kiel Kennedy — as they perform a comedy sketch that takes place in an office during a lunch break.

A man enters the room and reminds his coworkers that they need to sign a card for another coworker's birthday. Chit says he has already signed it and proudly hands the card to the man, the camera pans to the card, and it says, "Do it Lady! Chit."

"'Do it Lady!'?" the man wonders aloud. Chit replies, "Yeah, yeah. Pretty good, right?" "Uh I don't know. What does it mean?" Chit awkwardly replies, "Do it Lady, you know?" "No, I don't know," says the man. "Do it Lady! On your birthday." "Do what?" says Linda. "All of it. At once. Yeah. All the time," replies Chit. "Uh, huh. Or whenever you want."

The hilarious sketch has gone viral with more than 12 million views, and fans are even making T-shirts of Chet's face on them with the "Do it Lady!" meme. Jay told USA Today that he loves the instant feedback that he gets from social media followers.

"The thing about social media is you get such a real-time response from your audience as to what they're really responding to, and maybe what they're not," he said. "It's not to say we would ever deviate so far from what we intend for the series, but it can be helpful sometimes to know how to adjust the dial on certain characters based on the audience response."

And it's true, the social media response to "Do it lady!" has been wide-sweeping. Many TikTok users — especially in the millennial crowd — seem to have really latched on to the meme, and the phrase has become the latest earworm infecting not only the video-sharing platform but also leaking out into real life. Don't be surprised if you hear someone tell you to "Do it lady!" in an encouraging fashion next time you attempt to accomplish a goal.

