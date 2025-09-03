“I Built a Top 100 App With Zero Coding Skills”: Sina Sinry’s Million-Dollar Rise Langroud’s own digital maverick is taking the world by storm. By Distractify Staff Updated Sept. 3 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Sina Sinry

Who said you need to know how to code to create an app that climbs into the Top 100 on the U.S. Apple App Store? For Sina Sinry, the answer was simple: dream bigger, move faster, and never take no for an answer. At just 33 years old, the Turkish-born influencer has transformed from an ambitious young man with a vision into a social media sensation with over 450,000 Instagram followers—and now, the mastermind behind one of the most talked-about apps in the U.S.

But here’s the plot twist: Sina didn’t know a single line of code when he started. That didn’t stop him from leaping headfirst into an industry dominated by tech wizards and Silicon Valley elites. With sheer determination and self-education, he went from zero experience to building Flibbo, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that lets users and creators craft short films and creative content like never before.

And the world noticed—big time. Flibbo is now a Top 100 app in the U.S. Apple App Store, attracting over 500,000 users globally and generating more than $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue.

“It all started with curiosity,” Sina recalls. After earning his Bachelor’s degree in International Business Management, he jumped into e-commerce in 2019, where he made his first $1 million through Shopify. That milestone didn’t just change his bank balance—it rewired his destiny. “I realized that if I could make something work once, I could do it again, bigger and better,” he says with a confident grin.

His story is anything but ordinary. In an era where tech startups burn through millions just to exist, Sina proved that grit beats privilege. Armed with Google searches, late-night YouTube tutorials, and relentless persistence, he cracked the code—figuratively, not literally—and turned his vision into a reality without ever writing a single line of programming code.

Now, he’s more than an app founder—he’s a symbol of the new-age digital dream, inspiring thousands who thought tech was an exclusive club. And he’s not stopping here. Sina is already teasing bigger plans in AI-driven platforms, promising innovations that will redefine content creation forever.